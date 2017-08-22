

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced the launch of a scrappage scheme for UK consumers to trade-in cars over seven years old, by offering a discount between £2,000 and £7,000 on a new model.



Under the plan, owners of any make of car or van, including petrol and diesel, that took to the road before December 2009 can get the discount.



Ford reportedly said that all of the part-exchanged vehicles will be scrapped that would have an immediate positive effect on air quality. Between September 1 and until the end of December, old cars, from any manufacturer, can be exchanged under the scheme.



Andy Barratt, chairman and managing director of Ford of Britain, said, 'Ford shares society's concerns over air quality. Removing generations of the most polluting vehicles will have the most immediate positive effect on air quality, and this Ford scrappage scheme aims to do just that.'



Under the scheme, consumers will be given 2,000 pounds off new Ford models ranging in price from around 12,000 pounds to more than 20,000 pounds.



According to Ford, by combining the scrappage incentive with other standard offers, customers could receive up to 4,000 pounds off a car or 7,000 pounds off the cost of a van.



The move is said to be part of its drive to get the most polluting vehicles off the road.



Other companies like BMW and Mercedes offer similar scheme, but only for diesels. Vauxhall also had a similar scrappage scheme.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX