

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer sentiment improved in the third quarter, survey results from Finance Norway and Kantar TNS showed Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 16.2 in the third quarter from revised 12.6 in the previous quarter.



Among components, assessment about own economic situation weakened from the previous quarter.



Consumers' assessment of past general economic situation as well future expectations improved in the third quarter. The index for past economic situation came in at 11.6 versus 0.2 a quarter ago and that for future situation rose to 17.5 from 12.4.



Similarly, the indicator for major purchases advanced to 18 from 12.4 in the second quarter.



On the other hand, the indicator for past personal situation declined to 18.8 from 22.3. Likewise, assessment of future own economic situation weakened with the index falling to 23.7 from 25.6.



