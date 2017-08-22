AFFECTO PLC - HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT - 22 AUGUST 2017 AT 8:31



Affecto Plc's half year financial report 1-6/2017



TOP LINE GROWTH CONTINUED - FULL-STACK DATA CAPABILITIES AS DRIVERS



Q2 at a Glance (April-June 2017)



-- Order intake increased 22% to 33.8 MEUR (27.8 MEUR) -- Revenue increased 15% to 34.6 MEUR (30.1 MEUR) -- Order backlog increased 12% to 51.3 MEUR (45.8 MEUR) -- Comparable operating profit decreased to 0.9 MEUR (2.3 MEUR) and was 2.7% (7.6%) of revenue -- Operating profit decreased to 0.5 MEUR (2.3 MEUR) and was 1.4% (7.6 %) of revenue -- Cash flow from operating activities was 3.2 MEUR (-0.9 MEUR) -- Strong topline growth supported by prior investments into new capabilities and target industry focus -- Profitability decreased due to ongoing and one-time transformation related spending



Review Period at a Glance (January-June 2017)



-- Order intake increased 11% to 58.2 MEUR (52.6 MEUR) -- Revenue increased 13% to 64.7 MEUR (57.4 MEUR) -- Comparable operating profit decreased to 3.1 MEUR (3.3 MEUR) and was 4.7% (5.7%) of revenue -- Operating profit decreased to 2.3 MEUR (3.3 MEUR) and was 3.6% (5.7 %) of revenue -- Cash flow from operating activities was 1.1 MEUR (-2.2 MEUR) -- Established capabilities as a full-stack data solution company -- The acquisition of BIGDATAPUMP was completed -- Affecto increased its revenue outlook 8 May 2017 -- Affecto changes the measure of its profitability outlook from operating profit to comparable operating profit to provide the market more relevant information



Key Figures



MEUR 4-6/17 4-6/16 1-6/17 1-6/16 2016 last 12m Revenue 34.6 30.1 64.7 57.4 112.5 119.8 Operational segment result 0.9 2.3 3,1 3.3 6.7 6.4 % of revenue 2.7 7.6 4.7 5.7 5.9 5.4 Comparable operating profit¹ 0.9 2.3 3.1 3.3 6.3 6.1 % of revenue 2.7 7.6 4.7 5.7 5.6 5.1 Operating profit 0.5 2.3 2.3 3.3 6.7 5.7 % of revenue 1.4 7.6 3.6 5.7 5.9 4.8 Profit before taxes 0.5 2.1 2.3 3.0 6.1 5.4 Profit for the period 0.4 1.6 1.6 2.3 4.7 4.0 Equity ratio, % 59.4 60.4 59.4 60.4 59.6 - Net gearing, % 3.8 3.4 3.8 3.4 -6.7 - Earnings per share, EUR 0.02 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.22 0.19 Earnings per share (diluted), 0.02 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.22 0.19 EUR Equity per share, EUR 2.84 2.84 2.84 2.84 2.96 -



1. Items affecting comparability in the second quarter include amortization of intangible assets from a business acquisition of 0.0 MEUR (0.0 MEUR) and costs associated with the earn-out element from a business acquisition of 0.4 MEUR (0.0 MEUR). Items affecting comparability for the first half of the year include amortization of intangible assets from a business acquisition of 0.0 MEUR (0.0 MEUR) and costs associated with the earn-out element from a business acquisition of 0.7 MEUR (0.0 MEUR). Additional items affecting comparability include the gain on the sale of a disposed business in Q4/2016 of 0.3 MEUR.



CEO Juko Hakala comments:



The second quarter marked a strong growth of our topline as our order intake increased 22% and revenue increased 15%. Our prior investments into new capabilities and industry focus enabled a strong topline growth, both as reported and organically. The markets were active across our business segments and we continued to develop our portfolio to meet the changing market demand. The revenue growth in the focus areas, e.g. analytics-as-a-service, next generation master data management and target industries is offsetting the decline in certain traditional areas, such as new implementation of structured data warehouses.



In Finland, the top line growth was supported by the demand and the capabilities established in unstructured data, master data management and analytics-as-a-service. Also, our growth businesses including BIGDATAPUMP and Weave are on a solid track. In the Baltic, there was a strong growth in business process application and implementation. In Sweden, the growth was based on analytics-as-a-service and a large master data management deal. In Norway, the order intake and revenue decreased due to customers' postponed decisions. In Denmark, revenue grew driven by the demand for master data management, while order intake decreased due to the timing of large maintenance contracts.



Profit from the underlying business developed steadily due to increasing revenue from the growth areas and good chargeability. Our profit increased in Finland and Baltic segments mainly driven by the delivery of multi-year customer engagements won in 2016 and in the first quarter. Overall, these positive developments were offset by ongoing as well as one-time spending into transformation and by seasonality. Actions continued to improve the profitability of our professional services in Scandinavia. Affecto's comparable operating profit for the second quarter decreased to 0.9 MEUR.



Affecto is today a full-stack data solution company in Northern Europe with a strong core of data-driven technologies. Our growing areas today are equipped with a strong managed services backbone and with new capabilities in advanced analytics, unstructured and real-time data solutions. In the second quarter, we continued to focus on building capabilities for artificial intelligence, machine learning and cognitive systems. They are becoming essential for our customers' business development, integrate well with our core and are inspiring areas of interest for our experts. We also teamed up with our people and other stakeholders to develop our new strategy around these themes. We look forward to taking these efforts to the next level with our customers and our people now in the third quarter.



2017 Outlook



Affecto changes the measure of its profitability outlook from operating profit to comparable operating profit to provide the market more relevant information.



Affecto expects its FY '17 revenue to be above the previous year (2016: 112.5 MEUR), and its FY '17 comparable operating profit to be above the previous year (2016: 6.3 MEUR). The comparable operating profit outlook does not include any costs related to the voluntary recommended public tender offer for all shares in Affecto Plc launched by CGI.



Previously Affecto expected its FY'17 revenue to be above the previous year (2016: 112.5 MEUR), and its FY'17 operating profit to be at the same level or below the previous year (2016: 6.7 MEUR).



Analyst and Press Conference



The Company will arrange a briefing for analysts and media 22 August 2017 at 13:00 at the Company's Espoo premises, Keilaranta 17 C, FI-02150 Espoo.



For additional information, please contact:



Juko Hakala CEO juko.hakala@affecto.com



Martti Nurminen CFO +358 40 751 7194 martti.nurminen@affecto.com





This release is unaudited.



AFFECTO FINANCIALS



Order intake



In 4-6/2017, Affecto's order intake increased by 22% and was 33.8 MEUR (27.8 MEUR). Order intake increased significantly in Finland, Sweden and Baltic. In Denmark and Norway, order intake decreased significantly.



In 1-6/2017, Affecto's order intake increased by 11% and was 58.2 MEUR (52.6 MEUR). Order intake increased significantly in Finland and increased in Sweden and Baltic. Order intake decreased in Denmark and decreased significantly in Norway.



Order Backlog



The order backlog increased by 12% and was 51.3 MEUR (45.8 MEUR). Order backlog increased significantly in Finland, Sweden and Baltic and decreased significantly in Norway and Denmark.



Revenue



Revenue, MEUR 4-6/17 4-6/16 1-6/17 1-6/16 2016 last 12m Finland 15.9 13.4 29.9 24.6 48.1 53.4 Norway 5.2 5.9 10.8 11.5 21.8 21.2 Sweden 6.2 5.0 11.7 9.6 19.1 21.1 Denmark 3.5 3.1 6.5 6.3 13.0 13.2 Baltic 5.4 4.1 8.9 8.3 16.6 17.2 Other -1.6 -1.5 -3.1 -3.0 -6.1 -6.2 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Group total 34.6 30.1 64.7 57.4 112.5 119.8



In 4-6/2017, Affecto's revenue increased by 15% to 34.6 MEUR (30.1 MEUR). Revenue increased in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Baltic and decreased in Norway. In Q2/2016, revenue in Estonia was 1.1 MEUR.



In 1-6/2017, Affecto's revenue increased by 13% and was 64.7 MEUR (57.4 MEUR). Revenue increased in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Baltic and decreased in Norway. In 1-6/2016, revenue in Estonia was 2.3 MEUR.



Profitability



Affecto's operating profit for the second quarter decreased to 1.4% and was 0.5 MEUR (2.3 MEUR). The profit of the underlying business developed steadily due to the increasing revenue from growth areas and chargeability. Profit was negatively impacted by one-time transformation spending related to restructuring (-0.5 MEUR), strategy development work (-0.4 MEUR) and other key transformation efforts (-0.2 MEUR) as well as the timing of Easter (-0.7 MEUR).



Net profit for the period was 0.4 MEUR (1.6 MEUR).



In January-June 2017, Affecto's operating profit declined to 3.6% and was 2.3 MEUR (3.3 MEUR). The profitability improved in Finland and Baltic and decreased in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Net profit for the period was 1.6 MEUR while it was 2.3 MEUR last year.



Taxes corresponding to the profit has been entered as a tax expense.



Operational segment result by reportable segments:



Operating segment 4-6/17 4-6/16 1-6/17 1-6/16 2016 last 12m result, MEUR Finland 1.0 0.9 2.4 1.0 2.6 4.0 Norway 0.2 0.6 0.6 0.9 1.3 1.0 Sweden 0.3 0.6 0.7 0.9 1.7 1.5 Denmark 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.5 1.3 1.1 Baltic 0.6 0.4 1.1 0.8 1.2 1.6 Other -1.3 -0.5 -2.1 -0.8 -1.4 -2.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operational segment result 0.9 2.3 3.1 3.3 6.7 6.4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comparable operating profit 0.9 2.3 3.1 3.3 6.3 6.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- IFRS 3 related costs 0.4 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 0.5 2.3 2.3 3.3 6.7 5.7



In 4-6/2017, comparable operating profit decreased to 2.7% and was 0.9 MEUR (2.3 MEUR).



In 1-6/2017, comparable operating profit decreased to 4.7% and was 3.1 MEUR (3.3 MEUR).



Measures of Profit and Items Affecting Comparability



MEUR 4-6/17 4-6/16 1-6/17 1-6/16 2016 last 12m Comparable operating profit 0.9 2.3 3.1 3.3 6.3 6.1 Items affecting comparability: IFRS 3 amortization¹ -0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 Earn-out from acquisition -0.4 0.0 -0.7 0.0 0.0 -0.7 Gain on the sale of disposed 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 business -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items affecting comparability, -0.4 0.0 -0.7 0.0 0.3 -0.4 total -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 0.5 2.3 2.3 3.3 6.7 5.7



¹The IFRS 3 amortization is approximately 0.006 MEUR a month.



Business Performance by Segment



The Group's business is managed through five reportable segments: Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Baltic.



Finland



The demand for services in Traditional IT & Analytics continued to be stable and the development of demand for business technology & analytics was positive in a period of strengthening local economic outlook.



-- Order intake and order backlog grew significantly: -- Strong organic order intake performance was the result of establishing new capabilities in next gen MDM and unstructured data with industry focus -- Orders from new and existing customers such as Tulli, HMD and Oriola-KD drove the growth -- Revenue grew 19% and operational segment result improved -- Organic revenue growth +3% y-o-y (M&A and divestment notes: BIGDATAPUMP Q2 '17 revenue 2.1 MEUR) -- Multi-year orders received in 2016 and new orders received in the first quarter improved chargeability in the second quarter. A strong period in technology sales contributed to both the top and the bottom line. -- Business development focus: -- Investments continued into new capability areas, e.g. machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive and robotic process automation. -- Strengthening of managed services delivery capability continued. It was supported by efficient and agile internal co-operation within Affecto's PowerGrid providing both skills and scalability.





Norway



Transformation ongoing to meet evolving market demand into Business Technology and Analytics within target Industries.



-- Order intake and order backlog decreased significantly: -- Software related order intake declined due to several customers postponing decisions. -- The Company signed several long-term consultancy contracts. -- Revenue and operational segment result decreased: -- Decreased software sales impacted negatively revenue and profitability as well -- Ongoing transformation efforts to meet the market demand through the business development focus decreased profitability -- Business development focus: -- Continued to strengthen capabilities for big data and unstructured data, managed services and master data management -- Prepared to establish BIGDATAPUMP in Norway by focusing on recruitment and building a customer base



Sweden



A continued high demand for analytics and business technology services created the strong growth. Positive impact resulting from high utilization of consultants and successful recruitment of the right kind of talent.



-- Order intake and order backlog grew significantly: -- Strong order intake driven by new and extended contracts related to analytics, managed services and migration projects. -- Next generation master data management software deal won in June from a public authority, with a total contract value of 1.1 MEUR. -- Revenue increased 24% while operational segment result decreased -- Ongoing strong professional services deliveries as well as the next gen MDM sales contributed to increased revenue with good profitability. -- Profitability was negatively impacted by transformational and growth investments. -- Business development focus: ? -- Continued investments in building new capabilities such data scientists and cloud architects as well as growing overall high quality delivery capabilities. -- BIGDATAPUMP establishment activities continued according to the plan



Denmark



Continued demand for data driven business solutions by customers in Financial Services and Industrial industries.



-- Order intake and order backlog decreased significantly -- Order intake was negatively impacted as the renewal of some maintenance agreements was postponed to July -- Received new key orders from BEC, SKAT and from several high profiled Industrial companies such as CC Jensen -- Revenue grew 13% while operational segment result decreased -- Big data software platform solutions drove revenue growth -- Profitability decreased mainly because of continued business development efforts, as well as pricing environment -- Business development focus: -- Advanced analytics, bigdata and Internet of Things (IoT) based initiatives for Financial Services and Industrial industries -- BIGDATAPUMP establishment activities continued according to the plan



Baltic



The Baltic segment continued improving in terms of order intake, revenue and profitability. Strengthening capabilities for the private sector and go-to-market.



-- Order intake and order backlog grew significantly: -- Organically, order intake growth was very strong -- Major orders included a software license with a maintenance contract as well as a managed services order from an insurance company -- Revenue grew 29% and operational segment result increased -- Organically, revenue grew by 78% and operating profit increased by 0.3 MEUR. -- Revenue growth driven by the delivery of a 1.3 MEUR one-time software license, -- Delivery of multi-year agreements signed in 2016 and growth of nearshore business drove favorable revenue and operational segment result development -- Business development focus: -- Continued development of capabilities for private and energy sectors and focus on nearshore development according to the Affecto PowerGrid model -- Strengthening go-to-market co-operation with the partners in the insurance sector -- BIGDATAPUMP nearshore delivery capabilities established according to the plan



M&A and divestment notes: In 2016 Affecto sold its Estonian business, Q2'16 Estonia revenue 1.1 MEUR and operating profit 0.1 MEUR.



Affecto Evolution



Affecto today:



-- Full-stack Data Solution company -- Selling to the business and IT organizations of fewer customers while deeper into their processes enabled by the industry alignment -- Strong core capabilities boosted with Advanced Analytics-, unstructured- and real-time data driven solutions -- Large multi-year Managed Services deals at especially mid-sized customers -- More networked company through the PowerGrid for the Company's people and customers -- Visionary, proactive, solving business technology challenges



Next steps:



-- Capture the full-stack data growth opportunity in the Nordic metropolitan markets -- Build strong expertise in AI & ML & CS -- Leverage on and develop further the Company's managed services and mission critical service backbone -- Boost employee focus and PowerGrid, the Company's network based co-operation model -- Building the Company's next generation processes and IT to became data driven



Q2 Highlights:



-- Strong development in cloud analytics with a fast growing headcount and achieving the highest Microsoft partner level in cloud analytics -- Building new expertise areas, e.g. next generation master data management , machine learning and data scientists -- Leadership development across segments with new recruitments, new share based incentive plan establishment and assessment and development of existing leadership -- Teaming up around updating the strategy with the Company's customers, people, partners and other key stake holders





Financial Position and Cash Flow



At the end of the reporting period Affecto's balance sheet totaled 113.7 MEUR (12/2016: 117.5 MEUR). Equity ratio was 59.4% (12/2016: 59.6%) and net gearing was 3.8% (12/2016: -6.7%).



The financial loans at the end of the reporting period were 14.5 MEUR (12/2016: 16.5 MEUR). The Company's cash and liquid assets were 12.2 MEUR (12/2016: 20.8 MEUR). The interest-bearing net debt was 2.3 MEUR (12/2016: -4.3 MEUR).



In 4-6/2017, the cash flow from operating activities was 3.2 MEUR (-0.9 MEUR) and cash flow from investing activities was -1.3 MEUR (-0.2 MEUR). Investments in tangible and intangible assets were 0.3 MEUR (0.2 MEUR). The increased cash flow from operating activities was primarily due to the positive change in working capital offset by the lower profitability.



In 1-6/2017, the cash flow from operating activities was 1.1 MEUR (-2.2 MEUR) and cash flow from investing activities was -4.1 MEUR (-0.3 MEUR). Investments in tangible and intangible assets were 0.4 MEUR (0.3 MEUR). The increased cash flow from operating activities was primarily due to the positive change in working capital.



Mergers & Acquisitions



The acquisition of BIGDATAPUMP was completed on 2 February 2017. The net debt free, base purchase price paid in cash was 3.5 MEUR. In addition, based on the closing accounts of BIGDATAPUMP, a 1.0 MEUR purchase price adjustment was paid in cash based on the cash and net working capital of the acquired entity in Q2/2017. The purchase agreement also includes an earn-out element worth a maximum of 3.0 MEUR, to be paid in cash, subject to the achievement of defined financial targets in three years, at the latest five years.



Based on the preliminary purchase price allocation, net assets of 4.5 MEUR were acquired in the acquisition which included 3.3 MEUR in goodwill, 0.1 MEUR in intangible assets related to customer relationships, 0.1 MEUR in intangible assets related to trademarks, 1.3 MEUR in accounts receivable, 0.8 MEUR in cash and 1.1 MEUR in liabilities primarily related to trade and other payables and taxes. The intangible assets will be amortized over their useful life of three years.



Changes in the management



On 12 April 2017, the Company announced a Leadership Team Update according to which Stig Sandberg, Håvard Ellefsen and Mikko Eerola left the Leadership Team.



With these changes, the Affecto Leadership Team presently consists of Juko Hakala, CEO, Iikka Lindroos, People Operations, Growth and Transformation, Deputy CEO, Martti Nurminen, CFO, Charlotte Darth, Managing Director, Sweden and Henri Engström, Managing Director, Affecto Industrial and Interim Managing Director, Finland.



Personnel



At the end of the reporting period, the number of employees was 1020 (988) persons. 510 (415) employees were based in Finland, 86 (102) in Norway, 110 (98) in Sweden, 67 (67) in Denmark and 247 (306) in the Baltic countries where the Company divested its Estonian business in 2016. The average number of employees during the period was 991 (980).



Corporate Governance



Affecto's corporate governance practices comply with Finnish laws and regulations, Affecto's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland in 2015. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Affecto has published its corporate governance statement for 2016 in the Financial Statements and Annual Report 2016, and on the Company website www.affecto.com.



The Annual General Meeting



The Annual General Meeting of Affecto Plc was held on 7 April 2017. The AGM adopted the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2016. The meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 0.16 per share and the dividend was paid on 20 April 2017.



Aaro Cantell, Magdalena Persson, Olof Sand and Tuija Soanjärvi were re-elected and Mikko Kuitunen and Timo Vaajoensuu were elected to the Board. The Board of Directors elected Magdalena Persson as the Chairperson and Aaro Cantell as the Vice-Chairperson of the Board and the following members to the Committees:



Audit Committee: Tuija Soanjärvi (chairperson) and Timo Vaajoensuu



People, Nomination and Compensation Committee: Magdalena Persson (chairperson), Aaro Cantell and Olof Sand



The AGM approved all proposals made by the Board as described in the invitation published on 10 March 2017. The decisions of the AGM were published as a stock exchange release on 7 April 2017 and can be found on the Company's website www.affecto.com.



Shares and Shareholders



The Company has one share series and all shares have similar rights. At the end of the review period Affecto Plc's share capital consisted of 22 450 745 shares and the Company owned 821 974 treasury shares, approximately 3.7% of the total amount of the shares. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.affecto.com.



Risks and Uncertainties



The markets where Affecto operates are going through change. Historically, Affecto has concentrated on the traditional IT market solutions for a broad customer space and mainly on moderate deal sizes and shapes. Affecto's demand is growing within larger and more complex deal sizes and shapes as well as within the emerging business technology & analytics market. There is a risk as well as an opportunity with respect to the speed of which Affecto is able to develop and build capability in the new emerging areas in proportion to the traditional areas.



Affecto's success depends also on good customer relationships. Affecto has a diverse customer base. In 2016, the largest customer generated approximately 3% and the 10 largest customers together approximately 20% of Affecto's revenue. Although none of the customers is critically large for the whole group, there are large customers in various countries that are significant for local business in the relevant country. On the other hand, the diverse customer base may decrease the effectiveness of the sales & delivery efforts and overall agility of the Company.



Affecto also needs to be seen as an interesting employer in order to recruit and retain skilled employees. It is important for Affecto to be seen as an employer the employees can be proud of. High people churn may create inefficiencies in the business and temporarily decrease the utilization rate.



Affecto executed its first acquisition since 2007 at the end of 2016. The Company recognizes the risk with regards to its ability to complete an effective post-merger integration to achieve the anticipated benefits while maintaining the continuity of the growth track of the acquired company.



The changes in the general economic conditions and the operating environment of customers have direct impact on Affecto's markets. If the macroeconomic environment remains weak, some countries may introduce new regulations. The uncertain economic outlook may affect Affecto's customers negatively. Slower IT investment decision making and uncertainty on new investments with respect to new business technology solutions may have negative impact on Affecto, especially in the public sector. Affecto's order backlog has traditionally been only a few months long. Slower decision making of the customers decreases the predictability of the business and may decrease the utilization rate. Specifically, the insurance sector has been impacted by slower than expected investments, mainly due to product cycle related issues, which may continue to have an effect on the Company in Baltic. While the Company sees revitalizing demand for traditional IT system investments in Lithuania especially in energy sector, the Lithuanian public sector investments into IT remains modest which may have an effect on the Company's business.



Affecto sells third party software licenses and maintenance as part of its solutions. Typically, the license sales have the highest impact on the last month of each quarter and especially in the fourth quarter. This increases the fluctuation in revenue between quarters and increases the difficulty of accurately forecasting the quarters. Additionally, the increase of cloud services and other similar market trends may affect the license revenue negatively. Affecto had license revenue of approximately 7 MEUR in 2016.



The Company recognizes that the risks of frauds and cyber security threats have increased. The Company aims to mitigate the increased risks with internal controls, IT-security, training, awareness and security minded culture.



The Company recognizes the disintegration of its IT systems and process. Given the number of separate systems, there is low group wide transparency and risk of suboptimal management of the respective businesses.



Approximately 36% of Affecto's revenue is generated in Sweden and Norway, thus the development of the currencies of these countries (SEK and NOK) may have an impact on Affecto's profitability. The main part of the companies' income and costs are within the same currency, which decreases the risks. In addition, the Company also has business in South Africa and therefore the development of the South African Rand (ZAR) may also affect the business environment in South Africa and thus the Company's business.



Affecto's balance sheet includes a material amount of goodwill. Goodwill has been allocated to cash generating units. Cash generating units, to which goodwill has been allocated, are tested for impairment both annually and whenever there is an indication that the unit may be impaired. Potential impairment losses may have material effect on the reported profit and value of assets.



Financial Calendar 2017



Affecto will publish the following financial reports during the course of the year:



Interim Report July-September: 7 November 2017





2017 Outlook



Affecto changes the measure of its profitability outlook from operating profit to comparable operating profit to provide the market more relevant information.



Affecto expects its FY '17 revenue to be above the previous year (2016: 112.5 MEUR), and its FY '17 comparable operating profit to be above the previous year (2016: 6.3 MEUR). The comparable operating profit outlook does not include any costs related to the voluntary recommended public tender offer for all shares in Affecto Plc launched by CGI.



Previously Affecto expected its FY'17 revenue to be above the previous year (2016: 112.5 MEUR), and its FY'17 operating profit to be at the same level or below the previous year (2016: 6.7 MEUR).



Affecto Plc Board of Directors







Financial information:



1. Consolidated income statement, consolidated comprehensive income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity 2. Notes 3. Key figures



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



(1 000 EUR) 4-6/17 4-6/16 1-6/17 1-6/16 2016 last 12m ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Revenue 34 568 30 093 64 740 57 437 112 505 119 808 Other operating income 7 0 7 0 347 354 Changes in inventories of 34 85 65 126 86 25 finished goods and work in progress Materials and services -10 188 -6 952 -16 095 -12 752 -26 271 -29 613 Personnel expenses -18 435 -16 -36 168 -32 793 -62 612 -65 987 275 Other operating expenses -5 301 -4 465 -9 802 -8 271 -16 528 -18 060 Other depreciation and -200 -209 -406 -457 -861 -810 amortization Operating profit 485 2 278 2 341 3 290 6 667 5 718 Financial income and -25 -171 -57 -296 -586 -347 expenses Profit before income tax 460 2 107 2 284 2 994 6 081 5 371 Income tax -98 -506 -669 -704 -1 359 -1 325 Profit for the period 363 1 600 1 615 2 290 4 721 4 046 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 363 1 600 1 615 2 290 4 721 4 046 company Earnings per share (EUR per share): Basic 0.02 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.22 0.19 Diluted 0.02 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.22 0.19 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (1 000 EUR) 4-6/17 4-6/16 1-6/17 1-6/16 2016 last 12m ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 363 1 600 1 615 2 290 4 721 4 046 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income: Translation difference -781 -64 -947 183 466 -664 Total Comprehensive income -419 1 536 667 2 474 5 187 3 382 for the period Total Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent -419 1 536 667 2 474 5 187 3 382 company



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



(1 000 EUR) 6/2017 6/2016 12/2016 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1 239 989 1 295 Goodwill 64 743 62 444 62 215 Other intangible assets 329 109 63 Deferred tax assets 498 725 552 Trade and other receivables 114 93 93 66 922 64 360 64 218 Current assets Inventories 463 444 390 Trade and other receivables 34 115 29 244 31 305 Current income tax receivables 61 1 249 787 Cash and cash equivalents 12 158 16 400 20 756 46 797 47 337 53 239 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 113 719 111 697 117 456 Equity attributable to owners of the parent Company Share capital 5 105 5 105 5 105 Reserve of invested non-restricted 47 737 47 731 47 737 equity Other reserves 858 858 858 Treasury shares -1 993 -2 056 -1 993 Translation differences -5 400 -4 735 -4 452 Retained earnings 15 018 14 433 16 864 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 61 324 61 336 64 118 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 10 485 14 482 12 483 Deferred tax liabilities 38 29 4 10 523 14 510 12 487 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 4 000 4 000 4 000 Trade and other payables 36 958 31 124 36 104 Current income tax liabilities 676 398 529 Provisions 237 329 218 41 871 35 851 40 851 Total liabilities 52 395 50 361 53 338 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Equity and liabilities 113 719 111 697 117 456



SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



(1 000 EUR) 4-6/20 4-6/201 1-6/201 1-6/201 2016 17 6 7 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 363 1 600 1 615 2 290 4 721 Adjustments to profit for the period 219 923 1 069 1 446 2 364 582 2 523 2 684 3 737 7 085 Change in working capital 1 912 -2 689 -1 815 -4 761 -2 283 Interest and other financial cost -96 -59 -109 -116 -225 paid Interest and other financial income 8 16 21 34 55 received Income taxes paid 753 -728 270 -1 105 -1 026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash from operating activities 3 158 -936 1 051 -2 211 3 606 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of tangible and -271 -172 -417 -326 -1 043 intangible assets Proceeds from sale of tangible and - - - - 6 intangible assets - - - - 1 029 Proceeds from disposal of business Acquisition of a business, net of -1 030 - -3 713 - - cash received -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash from investing activities -1 301 -172 -4 131 -326 -8 Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of current borrowings -2 000 - -2 000 - -2 000 Repayments of non-current borrowings - -18 500 - -18 500 -18 500 Proceeds from non-current borrowings - 18 482 - 18 482 18 482 Dividends paid to the owners -3 461 -3 457 -3 461 -3 457 -3 457 of the parent company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash from financing activities -5 461 -3 475 -5 461 -3 475 -5 475 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash -3 604 -4 583 -8 540 -6 012 -1 878 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 15 811 21 044 20 756 22 375 22 375 at the beginning of the period Foreign exchange effect on cash -48 -61 -58 37 259 Cash and cash equivalents 12 158 16 400 12 158 16 400 20 756 at the end of the period



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



Equity attributable to owners of the parent company ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- (1 000 EUR) Share Reserve of Other Treasur Trans Ret. Total capita invested reserve y lat. earnin equity l non-restricted s shares diff. gs equity Equity at 1 5 105 47 737 858 -1 993 -4 452 16 864 64 118 January 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit 1 615 1 615 Translation -947 -947 difference s Total -947 1 615 667 compre-hen sive income Dividends -3 461 -3 461 paid -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity at 5 105 47 737 858 -1 993 -5 400 15 018 61 324 30 June 2017



Equity attributable to owners of the parent company ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- (1 000 EUR) Share Reserve of Other Treasur Trans Ret. Total capita invested reserve y lat. earnin equity l non-restricted s shares diff. gs equity Equity at 1 5 105 47 731 858 -2 056 -4 919 15 599 62 319 January 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit 2 290 2 290 Translation 183 183 difference s Total 183 2 290 2 474 compre-hen sive income Dividends -3 457 -3 457 paid -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity at 5 105 47 731 858 -2 056 -4 735 14 433 61 336 30 June 2016





2. Notes



2.1. Basis of preparation



This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the IFRS recognition and measurement principles and in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial reporting. The interim report should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016. In material respects, the same accounting policies have been applied as in the 2016 annual consolidated financial statements. The amendments to and interpretations of IFRS standards that entered into force on 1 January 2017 had no material impact on this interim report.



IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers (effective for fiscal years beginning on or after 1 January 2018) is a new standard that includes a five-step guidance for revenue recognition arising from contracts with customers and replaces IAS 18 Revenue, IAS 11 Construction Contracts standards and interpretations. Affecto is still assessing the overall impact and materiality of IFRS 15 related to licenses and long term contracts and maintenance contracts. Affecto's IFRS 15 implementation project, which is in three phases, has been progressing for over a year. Affecto has completed its first two phases and is on the third phase. The final phase, in which Affecto assesses and determines the overall impact between the new standard and previous accounting standards for its consolidated financial statements began in the spring of 2017 and will continue until early 2018.



2.2. Segment information



Affecto's reporting segments are based on geographical locations and are Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Baltic.



Segment revenue and result



(1 000 EUR) 4-6/17 4-6/16 1-6/17 1-6/16 2016 last 12m -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- Total revenue Finland 15 943 13 424 29 921 24 630 48 061 53 353 Norway 5 160 5 922 10 842 11 501 21 816 21 157 Sweden 6 208 5 010 11 678 9 646 19 098 21 131 Denmark 3 505 3 109 6 543 6 306 12 998 13 235 Baltic 5 352 4 139 8 890 8 331 16 596 17 156 Other -1 600 -1 510 -3 135 -2 977 -6 065 -6 224 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group total 34 568 30 093 64 740 57 437 112 505 119 808 Operational segment result Finland 998 871 2 445 975 2 561 4 031 Norway 222 608 605 904 1 330 1 031 Sweden 276 564 707 888 1 652 1 472 Denmark 201 279 332 546 1 301 1 087 Baltic 554 424 1 114 780 1 233 1 568 Other -1 327 -468 -2 131 -802 -1 411 -2 739 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operational segment 924 2 278 3 073 3 290 6 667 6 449 result -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IFRS 3 related costs 439 0 732 0 0 732 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 485 2 278 2 341 3 290 6 667 5 718 Financial income and expenses -25 -171 -57 -296 -586 -347 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before income tax 460 2 107 2 284 2 994 6 081 5 371





Revenue by business lines



(1 000 EUR) 4-6/17 4-6/16 1-6/17 1-6/16 2016 last 12m -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- Information Management 33 908 28 586 63 011 54 698 107 293 115 606 Solutions Karttakeskus 2 566 2 868 5 241 5 281 10 449 10 409 Other -1 906 -1 361 -3 512 -2 541 -5 237 -6 207 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group total 34 568 30 093 64 740 57 437 112 505 119 808





2.3. Changes in intangible and tangible assets



(1 000 EUR) 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 1-12/2016 ------------------------------ ------------------------------ Carrying amount at the beginning of period 63 573 63 594 63 594 Additions 3 871 326 1 043 Disposals - - -342 Depreciation and amortization for the period -406 -457 -861 Exchange rate differences -727 79 139 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carrying amount at the end of period 66 311 63 542 63 573



2.4. Share capital, reserve of invested non-restricted equity and treasury shares



(1 000 Number of shares Share Reserve of invested Treasury EUR) outstanding capital non-restricted equity shares --------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 January 21 604 510 5 105 47 731 -2 056 2016 30 June 21 604 510 5 105 47 731 -2 056 2016 1 January 21 628 771 5 105 47 737 -1 993 2017 30 June 21 628 771 5 105 47 737 -1 993 2017



Affecto Plc owns 821 974 treasury shares, which correspond to 3.7% of the total amount of the shares. The amount of registered shares is 22 450 745 shares.



2.5. Interest-bearing liabilities



(1 000 EUR) 30 June 2017 31 Dec 2016 Loans from financial institutions, 10 485 12 483 non-current portion Loans from financial institutions, 4 000 4 000 current portion ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- 14 485 16 483



Affecto's loan facility agreement includes financial covenants, breach of which might lead to an increase in cost of debt or cancellation of the facility agreement. The covenants are based on total net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and total net debt to total equity. The covenants will be measured quarterly, and these terms and conditions of covenants were met at the end of the reporting period.





2.6. Contingencies and commitments



The future aggregate minimum lease payments under non-cancelable operating leases:



(1 000 EUR) 30.6.2017 31.12.2016 Not later than one (1) year 3 044 2 807 Later than one (1) year, 4 502 4 410 but not later than five (5) years Later than five (5) years 345 484 -------------------------------------------------------- Total 7 891 7 701



Other securities given on own behalf:



(1 000 EUR) 30.6.2017 31.12.2016 Pledges 52 31 Other guarantees 1 385 1 000



Other guarantees are mostly securities issued for customer projects. These guarantees include both bank guarantees secured by parent company of the group and guarantees issued by the parent company and subsidiaries.



2.7. Related party transactions



Key management compensation and remunerations to the board of directors:



(1 000 EUR) 1-6/2017 1-6/2016 1-12/2016 Salaries and other short-term employee benefits 1 324 1 057 1 995 Post-employment benefits 181 127 246 Termination benefits 62 112 112 Share-based payments - - - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total 1 567 1 296 2 353





Purchases from related party:



(1 000 EUR) 1-6/20 1-6/20 1-12/2 17 16 016 Purchases from the entity that are controlled by key - 13 13 management personnel of the group Outstanding balance of purchases from the entity that - - - are controlled by key management personnel of the group





3. Key figures



4-6/17 4-6/16 1-6/17 1-6/16 2016 last 12m ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Revenue, 1 000 eur 34 568 30 093 64 740 57 437 112 505 119 808 EBITDA, 1 000 eur 686 2 487 2 747 3 747 7 528 6 528 Comparable operating profit, 924 2 278 3 073 3 290 6 347 6 129 1 000 eur Operational segment result, 924 2 278 3 073 3 290 6 667 6 449 1 000 eur Operating result, 1 000 eur 485 2 278 2 341 3 290 6 667 5 718 Result before taxes, 1 000 eur 460 2 107 2 284 2 994 6 081 5 371 Profit attributable to the 363 1 600 1 615 2 290 4 721 4 046 owners of the parent company, 1 000 eur EBITDA, % 2.0 % 8.3 % 4.2 % 6.5 % 6.7 % 5.4 % Comparable operating profit % 2.7 % 7.6 % 4.7 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.1 % Operational segment result, % 2.7 % 7.6 % 4.7 % 5.7 % 5.9 % 5.4 % Operating result, % 1.4 % 7.6 % 3.6 % 5.7 % 5.9 % 4.8 % Result before taxes, % 1.3 % 7.0 % 3.5 % 5.2 % 5.4 % 4.5 % Net income for equity holders 1.1 % 5.3 % 2.5 % 4.0 % 4.2 % 3.4 % of the parent company, % Equity ratio, % 59.4 % 60.4 % 59.4 % 60.4 % 59.6 % Net gearing, % 3.8 % 3.4 % 3.8 % 3.4 % -6.7 % Interest-bearing net debt, 2 327 2 081 2 327 2 081 -4 273 1 000 eur Gross investment in 271 172 417 326 1 043 non-current assets (excl. acquisitions), 1 000 eur Gross investments, % of 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.9 % revenue Order backlog, 1 000 eur 51 268 45 817 51 268 45 817 55 033 Average number of employees 1 006 976 991 980 987 Earnings per share, eur 0.02 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.22 0.19 Earnings per share (diluted), 0.02 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.22 0.19 eur Equity per share, eur 2.84 2.84 2.84 2.84 2.96 Average number of shares, 21 629 21 605 61 629 21 605 21 613 21 625 1 000 shares Number of shares at the end of 21 629 21 605 61 629 21 605 21 629 21 629 period, 1 000 shares





Calculation of key figures



EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment losses Operational segment result = Operating profit before amortizations on fair value adjustments due to business combinations (IFRS3), expenses related to the earn-out from acquisitions and goodwill impairments Equity ratio, % = Total equity *100 ________________________________ Total assets - advance payments Gearing, % = Interest-bearing liabilities - cash *100 and cash equivalents __________________________________ Total equity Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents Earnings per share (EPS) = Profit attributable to owners of the parent company ______________________________________ Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period Equity per share = Total equity ______________________________________ Adjusted number of shares at the end of the period Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of period (excluding company's own shares held by the company) x share price at closing date Comparable operating profit = Operating profit - Items affecting comparability. Items affecting comparability Items affecting comparability are related to restructuring measures and charges for events or activities, which are not part of the normal business operations such as, but not limited to, IFRS 3 related costs and goodwill impairments. IFRS 3 related costs IFRS 3 related costs are amortizations on fair value adjustments due to business combinations and expenses related to the earn-out from acquisitions.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642220