sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,314 Euro		+0,136
+0,32 %
WKN: 912483 ISIN: CA39945C1095 Ticker-Symbol: CJ5A 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CGI GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CGI GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,339
42,637
08:28
42,33
42,627
08:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CGI GROUP INC
CGI GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CGI GROUP INC42,314+0,32 %