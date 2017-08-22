EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 AUGUST 2017 SHARES



THE SHARES OF AFFECTO PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT



In reference to the market notice published on 22 August 2017, CGI Nordic Investments Limited will make a voluntary tender offer for all shares in Affecto Plc.



Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Affecto Plc the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)).



Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company."



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 22.8.2017 OSAKKEET



AFFECTO OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE



Viitaten 22.8.2017 julkistettuun markkinapaikan tiedotteeseen, CGI Nordic Investments Limited ilmoittaa tekevänsä vapaaehtoisen julkisen ostotarjouksen kaikista Affecto Oyj:n osakkeista.



Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää Affecto Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella tarkkailulistalle.



Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen."



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260