Plus-Serie der Snap-Aktie nun gedreht >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Mensch vs. Maschine:... » Mensch vs. Maschine:... Snap's 5-day winning streak is over (SNAP) Snap broke its five-day winning streak on Monday, falling 3.10%. The streak of gains was the largest in the company's history as the stock rose 18.43% over the previous five sessions. Snap's winning streak came after the company's most recent lockup period expired. The lockups were designed to prevent company insiders from flooding the market during the company's initial public offering. Nearly 1.2 billion shares have been unlocked for trading over the last month, and the final 20 million shares will be unlocked on August 29.Snap co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...