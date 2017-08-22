UiPath 2017.1 Rolls out Scalability Upgrades That Will Meet the Demand for Large Deployments

LONDON, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New product version allows customers to smoothly scale their workforce by thousands of robots, enabling more automation with zero disruption

UiPath announces its latest product release, 2017.1, that will allow its customers to scale their RPA deployments rapidly and smoothly. The release enables faster adoption of more robots, real-time tracking of job status, quicker retrieval of performance data, easier reuse of existing automation, and better security. The new release follows a period of rapid expansion of UiPath customers' digital workforce, resulting in hundreds of software bots automating more processes.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161118/441073LOGO )



"Our customers are now increasing their workforce by hundreds of robots at a rapid rate. Having already proven that we offer the fastest implementation speed in the industry, this release enables UiPath to meet our clients' demands looking to scale up, and ensures the process is smooth and fluid," says Daniel Dines, Founder and CEO of UiPath.

Key upgrades include:

Automatic Robot Deployment - robot deployment steps have been streamlined and now in just a few clicks customers can automatically deploy any number of robots to Orchestrator which will immediately license and assign them to begin their work;

Status tracking - progress checkpoints can be placed anywhere in an automated workflow, tracking job progress in real-time;

Universal Search feature implemented to easily search in Studio for activities, variables, arguments, imports and Library snippets - all in one place;

Custom code is now implemented 5 times faster than before;

Integration with trusted leader in Privileged Account Security, CyberArk, with Robot login credentials stored in the CyberArk® Enterprise Password Vault®;

Privacy and security - automation packages can now be separated from each other, providing an additional layer of privacy and security.

About UiPath

UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation vendor providing a complete software platform to help organizations efficiently automate business processes. UiPath specialises in creating software robots that are non-invasively integrated into the systems of their client organizations to replace the laborious and repetitive clerical tasks freeing employees from the daily routine of rote work. UiPath has been named a global Leader and Star Performer in RPA by Everest Group, and an RPA industry leader in the "Forrester Wave ' Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2017".

http://www.uipath.com - Twitter - LinkedIn - Facebook

CONTACT:

Anna Ghica

+40744312457

anna.ghica@uipath.com