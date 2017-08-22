Company announcement no. 7 2017/18



Allerød, 2017-08-22 08:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas A/S has appointed Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg as new CEO as of 1 November 2017.



Terje List will be leaving Matas A/S on 31 October 2017 after serving as CEO for 17 years.



"Terje helped first to professionalise a chain of materialist-owned stores, brought the chain together under private equity ownership and then headed up Matas's IPO in 2013", said Lars Vinge Frederiksen, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



"Exercising great skill and strong business acumen, Terje has been instrumental in positioning Matas as today's leading Danish Beauty and Health retail chain. However, the Board finds that the time has come for a new perspective on Matas and how to take the company to the next level. We would like to thank Terje for his many years of deeply dedicated service to Matas and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."



The Board has appointed Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg as new CEO. Mr Wedell-Wedellsborg has a broad background in retail, most recently as group executive vice president at COOP Danmark A/S, where since 2015 he has been in charge of operations at SuperBrugsen, Dagli'Brugsen, Kvickly and Irma along with a total of 30,000 employees and aggregrate revenue of more than DKK 30 billion.



During the period from 2012 to 2014, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg was Director of COOP Danmark's e-commerce and members' programme. Between 2007 and 2012, he was Director of Digital Media at TV2 Danmark A/S and prior to that worked six years at Berlingske Media. Mr Wedell-Wedellsborg, 45, is Captain of the Royal Life Guards Reserve and holds a MSc in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen and a Master in Public Administration from Harvard.



Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg has served on the boards of directors of a large number of digital entrepreneurial businesses, including Downtown ApS and Momondo Norden A/S. He serves on the boards of directors of Gyldendal A/S and AllUnite A/S and is a member of the Danish government's Disruption Agency.



"In Gregers, we will get an experienced retailer and a CEO with in-depth knowledge of and experience in the digital universe that will drive our society going forward. In addition, Gregers has extensive experience with customer clubs and loyalty programmes, which are important elements of Matas's platform. The Board of Directors is confident that Gregers is the perfect match to take Matas to the next level", said Mr Vinge Frederiksen.



Allerød, 22 August 2017



Lars Vinge Frederiksen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Matas A/S



Mobile: +45 20 10 28 23



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642234