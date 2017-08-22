Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-08-22 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Healthy growth and sharp earnings improvement for the first half year



January 1 - June 30, 2017



-- Net sales amounted to MSEK 605.6 (506.0). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 14 percent -- Profit before tax increased by 37 percent to MSEK 56.7 (41.3) -- Profit after tax increased by 36 percent to MSEK 37.6 (27.6) -- Earnings per share increased by 36 percent to SEK 2.01 (1.48)



April 1 - June 30, 2017



-- Net sales amounted to MSEK 331.6 (282.0). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 11 percent. -- Profit before tax increased by 30 percent to MSEK 42.2 (32.5). -- Profit after tax increased by 29 percent to MSEK 28.3 (21.9). -- Earnings per share increased by 29 percent to SEK 1.52 (1.17).



Outlook for 2017



Profit before tax is expected to be significantly better than the previous year. The outlook deviates from the previous report when the outlook was anticipated to be better than last year.



CEO comment



"We have had our best first six months ever, with record revenues and profit. Revenue increased by 14 percent and profit by 37 percent," comments Henrik Ekelund President and CEO, BTS Group.



"All four acquisitions we have made in recent years - in Italy, Australia, South Africa and Fenestra in North America - have integrated well with the company and are making positive contributions to our growth. We are continuing to seek new acquisitions that offer good opportunities to secure synergies and increase value," says Henrik Ekelund.



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. "It's strategy made personal".



We serve a wide range of client needs, including:



- Assessment centers for talent selection and development



- Strategy alignment and execution



- Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs



- On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com and Unilever.



BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.



For more information, please visit www.bts.com.



This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on August 22nd, 2017.



