

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday, taking solace from small overnight gains on Wall Street and a firm trend in Asia, as investors look ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole central banking conference beginning on Thursday.



Fed's chair Yellen will be speaking on financial stability, while ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to stick to 'the script of the conference' rather than talking of monetary policy pullback.



Asian stocks are mostly higher, although gains remained limited amid renewed tensions between the United States and North Korea.



The dollar edged up slightly after U.S. President Donald Trump outlined a new strategy for the U.S.'s engagement in Afghanistan. Gold prices edged lower while oil prices firmed up on signs of a tightening market.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with economic confidence data from Germany and public sector finance figures from the U.K. slated for release later in the day. Germany's ZEW economic confidence index is seen at 15 in August versus 17.5 in July.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing mixed amid geopolitical tensions and concerns about President Trump's ability to implement his pro-business agenda.



The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up around 0.1 percent each while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent to extend losses for a third day.



European markets fell on Monday amid renewed U.S.-North Korea tensions. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 0.4 percent to end lower for a third session in a row.



The German DAX shed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.1 percent.



