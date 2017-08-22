

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), through its wholly owned subsidiary Promius Pharma, LLC announced that it has out-licensed the future development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights of DFD-06, a topical high potency steroid, to Encore Dermatology Inc. The drug is intended to be used for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.



As per the terms of the deal, Encore will be responsible for the commercialization of DFD-06 in the United States. Promius Pharma is eligible to receive certain pre- and post- commercialization milestone payments of up to $32.5 million, followed by fixed royalty payments on net sales.



