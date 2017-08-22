Frost & Sullivan raises S$90,000 for charity through annual Frost the Trail 2017 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Together with the support of its business partners and associates, Frost & Sullivan's 12th Corporate Challenge raised S$90,000 for its designated charities - Peace Connect and Bright Hill Evergreen Home. 100% of the proceeds raised will go directly to the charities.

Held on Saturday, August 19 at the MacRitchie Reservoir Park, the event saw 500 runners participating in the charity run, popularly known as Frost the Trail. Runners participated in one of two categories - the 4 km team race as well as the 8 km individual race

After the race, runners enjoyed the lively carnival onsite complete with mini stalls, music and a dance performance by the residents of Peace Connect followed by the prize giving ceremony and cheque presentation.

"We greatly appreciate the opportunity to support our beneficiaries- Bright Hill Evergreen Home and Peace Connect and are thankful for the warm support of our partners and associates, without which this event would not be possible. Most importantly, we applaud the enthusiasm of our runners whom made this run even more special," noted Mr Satish Lele, the organizing chairman for Frost the Trail Singapore.

The winners for Frost the Trail Singapore Corporate Challenge 2017 are as follows:

4km race (Team)

First Place: Dell

1st Runner-Up: Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Asia Pte Ltd

2nd Runner-Up: Cisco Systems (USA) Pte Ltd

8km race (Overall Male)

First Place: Michael Costevec, Teleperformance Singapore

1st Runner-Up: Koon Kim Huat

2nd Runner-Up: Anthony Loh, Dell

8km race (Overall Female)

First Place: Sim Lay Peng, MSD International GmbH

1st Runner-Up: Fredalyn M. Japson, Whampoa Kang Fishhead Steamboat

2nd Runner-Up: Mariana, Polycom Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Platinum donors include CenturyLink, Citic Telecom, Singapore Pools, Teleperformance, Tote Board and RSM. Jabra was recognized as the Gold Donor. Supporting Partners included Alpen, Eagle Brand, Skittles and TripleFit. Salomon and World of Sports were the Official Sports Partner whilst Spritzer was the Official Bottled Mineral Water.

Frost the Trail 2018 is scheduled for August 2018 and advance expressions of interest from corporate companies for sponsorship, donations, runners and contributions in kind are welcome.

