22.08.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Rosenbauer (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Rosenbauer confirmed at HOLD, TP EUR 53 - Bumpy road to earnings recovery - We cut the target price to EUR 53 from EUR 58 and maintain the HOLD rating- In the aftermath of the 2Q results (profit warning was released two weeks before) we cut our earnings forecasts substantially- 2017 EBIT margin should plummet to about 3% according to the guidance (we calculate an underlying margin of ca. 4%, still the lowest level on our record)- We expect the new management team to introduce further efforts but acknowledge that...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...