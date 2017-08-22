To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 22nd August 2017 Announcement no. 79/2017







Interim Financial Report for 1st half of 2017



The board of Directors of BRFkredit a/s has approved the company's Interim Financial Report for 1st half of 2017.



Attached: Interim Report 1st half 2017 Solvency Need Report Q2 2017



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



Attachment:

