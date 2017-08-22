

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services company Wood Group (John) plc (WG.L, WDGJF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit plunged 86.7 percent to $6 million from last year's $45 million. Earnings per share were 1.1 cents, down 90 percent from 10.9 cents last year.



Profit for the period was impacted by exceptional costs of $47.6 million.



Adjusted earnings per share were 22.9 cents, compared to 28.7 cents a year ago.



Total revenue declined 11 percent to $2.28 billion from $2.56 billion last year. Revenue from continuing operations on an equity accounting basis dropped 10 percent to $1.94 billion.



Robin Watson, Chief Executive, said, 'First half performance was down on 2016 reflecting the different market conditions across our business. Robust performance in ALCS West and growth in STS was offset by a weaker performance in ALCS East where the North Sea market is particularly challenging.'



Further, the company said it has declared an interim dividend of 11.1 cents per share which will be paid on 28 September 2017 to shareholders on the register on 1 September 2017. This is an increase of 3% in line with progressive dividend policy.



Looking ahead, the company said its view on the full year has not changed from the half year trading update. The company anticipates a stronger second half performance in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX