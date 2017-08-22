

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax increased 30% to 457.4 million pounds from 352.3 million pounds, prior year. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 368.6 million pounds from 283.0 million pounds. Earnings per share was 115.4 pence compared to 89.2 pence. Underlying earnings per share was 117.1 pence compared to 90.4 pence.



First-half revenue rose 12% to 1.66 billion pounds from 1.49 billion pounds, previous year. The Group increased sales volumes by 8% to 7,794 new home legal completions.



