

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its profit before tax for the first half of 2017 increased by $412.6 million or 149.2% to $689.1 million from $276.5 million in the first half of 2016. It announced interim dividend of 10.3 cents per share, a 232.3% increase on last year's interim dividend and equivalent to a payout ratio of 35%.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the period was $290.5 million compared with $88.1 million in the first half of 2016. Earnings per share were 29.5 cents compared with 8.9 cents in first half of 2016.



EBITDA from continuing operations increased by 87.8% to $1.08 billion reflecting the increased revenue, partly offset by higher operating costs from increased production at Antucoya.



Group revenue was $2.05 billion, 41.9% higher than in the same period last year as realised copper prices increased by 25.3% and copper sales volumes increased by 14.3%. By-product sales revenue also increased, mainly due to increased volumes.



The Board has declared an interim dividend for the first half of 2017 of 10.3 cents per ordinary share, which amounts to $101.5 million and will be paid on 6 October 2017 to shareholders on the Register at the close of business on 8 September 2017.



Group copper production in the first half of 2017 was 346,300 tonnes, 7.1% higher than in the same period last year due to higher production at Centinela and Antucoya. In the first half of 2016 Antucoya was ramping up to full production having achieved commercial production in April 2016.



Group gold production was 112,200 ounces in the first six months of the year, 2,700 ounces higher than in the first half of 2016 as a result of higher grades at Centinela.



The Group introduced the Cost and Competitiveness Programme in 2014, with the aim of reducing the cost base and improving the Group's competitiveness within the industry. Since then, the Group has achieved savings in mine site costs of $403 million, approximately $44 million of which have been made during the first half of 2017, equivalent to $0.06/lb. Together with exploration, evaluation and corporate cost savings, total savings since 2014 have been $563 million. The Group is on track to achieve the savings target of $140 million during 2017 with a majority of the cost savings expected during the second half of the year.



Group copper production for the full year is expected to be between 685-720,000 tonnes as originally announced in January, and cash costs before by-product credits and net cash costs are also unchanged and are expected to be $1.55/lb and $1.30/lb respectively.



Production for the year is expected to be higher in the second half of the year with the Encuentro Oxides project coming into operation at Centinela. The copper market is currently exhibiting unexpected strength, but it is unclear if this can be maintained although it does appear that a new base price level has been established at $2.50-2.60/lb.



