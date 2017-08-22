First Licensing Expo China Debuts with Great Success with more than 35,000 Trade Visitors in Attendance

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Licensing Expo China attracted more than 35,000 global professional visitors at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) with the industry in attendance. Licensing Expo China 2017 debuted with more than 80 exhibitors and 230 brands and licensing properties placing China front and center as it enters a new era of licensing.

Industry professionals gathered under the same roof for Licensing Expo China

Licensing Expo China is part of UBM Licensing Group, the organizer of Licensing Expo Las Vegas (United States), Brand Licensing Europe (London, United Kingdom), Licensing Expo Japan (Tokyo, Japan), and NYC Summit (New York, United States), and the publisher of the licensing industry's most influential publication: License! Global.

The debut of Licensing Expo China 2017 has attracted many leaders at the forefront of the industry. The opening ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Charles M. Riotto, president and CEO, the International Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association (LIMA); Hong Ying, general manager, Licensing Unit & Entertainment Business, Alibaba; Claire Gilchrist, vice president, Asia-Pacific Marketing, Hasbro; Bo Zheng, chairman, China Brands Group; Xiaoxing Luo, general manager, Licensing Business Division, Alpha Group Co., Ltd.; Wolfram Diener, senior vice president, UBM Asia; Margaret Ma-Connolly, managing director, UBM China, vice president, UBM Asia and Jessica Blue, senior vice president, Licensing, Global Licensing Group at UBM plc.

Brands/ licensing properties across categories participated at the event

Licensing Expo China 2017 gathered a number of popular entertainment and cartoon characters from Mattel, Hasbro, Alpha, Fanta and many others. Diverse categories includes the British Museums, Chengdu Du Fu Thatched Cottage, Dunhuang Academy (Art & Culture), Lamborghini, Budweiser (Brands/Trademarks), BBC Earth (TV), LPGA (Sports), Paul Frank, Pancoat (Lifestyle), Angry Birds (Games) and more.

Educational sessions to explore the huge potential of China's licensing market

Licensing Seminars cover topics on global licensing trends including sports, art and movies, and the licensing of lifestyle properties in China. 33 speakers presented at 13 sessions of licensing seminars which provided in-depth information on best practices and market trends on diverse industries such as licensing, games, TV/films, sports, art and lifestyle.

Speakers and panelists included, Mr. Charles M. Riotto, President, LIMA; Mr. Kermid Rahman, Vice President & General Manager, Disney Consumer Products & Interactive Media; and top officers from Oriental DreamWorks; Rovio (Shanghai); Mattel; Smithsonian Institution; Alfilo Brands; Wekids Interactive; and Promotional Partners Worldwide.

2,999 sessions of business matching with more than 230 brands and licensing properties to explore a wide variety of business opportunities.

Organized by LIMA and Licensing Expo China, the first ever China Licensing Awards is the industry's most anticipated award ceremony hosting 35 finalists from 7 categories who were hand-picked at the show. Winners were announced at the China Licensing Awards Night on July 18, 2017.

Best China Property of the Year: Super Wings (Owner/Agent: Alpha Group Co., Ltd.)

Best Licensed Promotion of the Year: Angry Birds Movie X McDonald ' s Promotion in 2016 (Promotional partner: McDonald's)

s Promotion in 2016 (Promotional partner: McDonald's) Best Corporate Brand/Fashion/Lifestyle Program of the Year: Paul Frank (Owner/Agent: Saban Brands /CBG Original Culture ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd. )

(Owner/Agent: /CBG Original Culture ( ) Co., Ltd. Best Location-Based/Experiential Initiative of the Year: Goats Steps (Property: Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf)

Best Licensee of the Year: Saban Brands /CBG Original Culture ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd. (Property: Paul Frank )

/CBG Original Culture ( ) Co., Ltd. (Property: ) Best Character/ Film/ Television/Entertainment of the Year: Super Wings (Owner/Agent: Alpha Group Co., Ltd.)

Best Retailer of the Year Award: Tmall.com (Property: Barbie)

"Undoubtedly, China is one of the fastest growing licensing markets," said Ms. Margaret Ma-Connolly, Managing Director, UBM China, Vice President, UBM Asia. "We cover a comprehensive range of licensing to showcase brands and licensing properties in the same place to engage with industry stakeholders for effective, efficient and high-quality business matching to explore the huge potential of China's licensing market."

Licensing Expo China 2018 will be held from July 25-27 2018, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Learn more about the annual event: www.licensingexpochina.com.

