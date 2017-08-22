Springfield Properties ("Springfield" or the "Group"), a leading housebuilder focused on Scotland offering private and affordable housing, announces its full year results for the year ended 31 May 2017.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 22% to £111m (2015/16: £90.8m)

Blended gross margin was 15% (2015/16: 15%)

Profit before tax increased by 31% to £6.7m (2015/16: £5.1m)

Operational Highlights

Significant milestone achieved with 4,000 th home built

home built Increased completions by 25% with 620 new homes handed over

Added to the land bank, which stands at 9,195 plots on 1 June 2017

Private Housing

Built 437 homes during the year, a year-on-year increase of 10%

Strategic focus remains on developing and building five Springfield Villages with a total of 10,000 homes: New homes, amenities and community areas completed in Dykes of Gray near Dundee with 48 homes sold during the year, bringing total completions to 56 out of a potential 1,500 First of potentially 800 homes at Wisp, Edinburgh are under construction At Bertha Park in Perth, a site for 3,000 homes, progress made on construction of access road, with sales and construction due to commence in the next financial year Elgin South Village will deliver 2,500 homes to the area. Post-period, plans for the first 870 new homes, two new schools and the state-of-the-art Moray Sports Centre approved by Moray Council Planning Committee Land secured for fifth village at Durieshill near Stirling to provide between 2,500 and 3,000 homes



Affordable Housing

Built 183 affordable homes, a year-on-year increase of 91%

Accounted for over 4% of market share of all affordable homes built in Scotland

Good progress with 202 social and mid-market rental homes project at Muirhouse, Edinburgh with a further 32 homes handed over during the year. On target to complete the remaining 48 homes in 2018

Sandy Adam, Executive Chairman of Springfield Properties, said: "I am pleased to report another year of strong growth, reaching the milestone of £100m revenue for the first time in our history. This has largely been due to the tremendous work carried out by each and every one of our 500 staff who have built high-quality and desirable affordable and private homes. We are also proud to have reached the key milestone of building our 4,000th home during the year.

"Looking ahead, we continue to drive controlled expansion, particularly with the affordable side of our business. Our target is to double turnover in affordable housing over the next two years. Significant progress was made in developing the five Springfield Villages and these will be the cornerstone of our future growth as we seek to deliver increasing numbers of homes."

Chairman's Report

I am pleased to report another year of strong growth with turnover increasing 22% to £111 million and profit before tax by 31% to £6.7 million. Reaching the milestone of £100 million revenue for the first time in our history has largely been due to the tremendous work carried out by each and every one of our 500 staff.

Springfield Properties is a leading housebuilder focused on Scotland offering high-quality private and affordable housing. In the year ended 31 May 2017, Springfield saw growth in all parts of its business as completions increased with 620 new homes and the Group adding significantly to the strong land bank that secures our future growth. At year end, our strong land bank (including secured sites subject to planning) stood at 9,195 plots.

Private Housing

Springfield's private housing business has achieved a strong reputation in Scotland of delivering high-quality, high-specification housing with the widest range of choice offered to homeowners. We have also developed a core competency in developing difficult sites. Our advantage lies in the fact that our decision making process is flexible and quick as everything is done locally in Scotland.

During the year, we built 437 private homes, representing a year-on-year growth of 10%. In the private housing business, our main focus for this year has been to progress the Springfield Villages. We have a current pipeline of five villages secured in strong locations near fast-growing cities and well connected to transport infrastructure. These five villages will deliver 10,000 homes and provide us with a firm base for the future. Our 'Village' concept involves developing larger sites of 800 to 3,000 homes and includes amenities such as schools, high street, medical centres etc. By building full villages we benefit from planning efficiencies as we control the full masterplan, from rising land values and from securing approximately 20 years of development with known land costs.

The Dykes of Gray village near Dundee, which will have potentially 1,500 new homes, is already up and running and provided us with 48 sales this year, bringing the total number of completions to 56. The finished product both the homes and the community areas look superb and set the standard for our other villages.

We have also made a start at the Wisp village near Edinburgh, where the first of potentially 800 homes are under construction and sales are strong. At Bertha Park village in Perth, which will be around 3,000 homes, the access road is under construction, and will see the start of construction and sales on site from autumn 2017. At Elgin village, we are still obtaining the necessary contracts and construction of the 2,500 homes is expected to start in 2018. Post-period, plans for the first 870 new homes, two new schools and the state-of-the-art Moray Sports Centre were approved by Moray Council Planning Committee.

A fifth village has been added to our portfolio in the past year. Durieshill near Stirling will provide us with 2,500-3,000 homes. We have secured the land and are working on the planning application.

Affordable Housing

Springfield has achieved a solid track record since we entered the affordable housing market in 2002. This part of the Group's business has contracted revenues and low capital exposure.

Over the years we have increasingly become a trusted partner of local authorities as we steadily increase the number of affordable homes built and handed over. One of our main aims over the past two years has been to increase the size of our affordable housing business. This year we have built 183 affordable homes, up 91% from 2015/2016. This brings the number of affordable homes built to date to over 1,500 homes, and gives us approximately 4% share of the affordable housing market in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has allocated £3.2 billion to build 50,000 affordable homes over the course of this parliament. This is a massive increase from the 30,000 target of the last five years. Our land buying and planning team have been busy securing land to help meet this target and we expect to see positive results from this activity start to feed through into our accounts next year. We have strong relationships with 12 local authorities and housing associations and are negotiating with seven more. These relationships will be instrumental in reaching our target to double turnover in affordable housing over the next two years.

Outlook

As we look to the future, I would like to express gratitude to those who have enabled us to reach this point. In particular, on behalf of the management team, I would like to thank all of our 500 staff for their on-going support. With the strengthening of Springfield's foundations and the long-term growth drivers showing no sign of abating, we look forward to delivering further growth in 2017/18.

In the 2017/2018 year, our focus will continue to be to progress our five villages and bring those most advanced towards completion. To be given the privilege to design and build a complete village is an awesome responsibility, one that everyone in Springfield relishes, particularly in the knowledge that our work will be a feature of the Scottish built environment for hundreds of years to come.

In our affordable housing business, we expect to double our efforts and continue to grow.

There is no doubt that there will be many changes to come and we will approach them with our usual enthusiasm. The things that make Springfield successful our focus on customers and quality will not change. They will go on making Springfield successful whatever the challenges.

It's an exciting future for Springfield!

