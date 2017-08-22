CNA Hardy Appoints James Fryer as Class Manager, Mining Specialist

LONDON, Aug. 22,2017 /PRNewswire/ --CNA Hardy, a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within the Lloyd's and company markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Fryer as Class Manager, Mining Specialist.

Reporting to Lloyd Tunnicliffe, Head of Property, James will be responsible for building out CNA Hardy's mining capabilities, driving profitable growth and raising awareness of CNA Hardy's global proposition.

James will join CNA Hardy from IMIU International Mining Industry Underwriters, where he is currently Underwriter and Managing Director, responsible for underwriting both operational and construction books for mining clients worldwide as well as managing a specialist mining risk engineering team. IMIU have a global remit to underwrite on behalf of Inter Hannover and Hannover Re. Prior to IMIU, James was an Underwriter and Engineering Practice Leader at Torus Insurance. James also has extensive experience as a Risk Engineer working at Charles Taylor Consulting, and Royal and Sun Alliance. James is a Chartered Chemical Engineer and worked within the heavy industry and chemical sectors before commencing a career in insurance.

Patrick Gage, Chief Underwriting Officer at CNA Hardy, said: "We are delighted to have recruited James to head up and develop a dedicated mining capability. James joins the Property team at a very exciting time, with the recent launch of our Natural Resources offering. His technical knowledge and specialist skillset will assist in the development of our mining and heavy industry sectors. James' appointment really demonstrates our intention to bring industry market leaders to our underwriting teams, as we work towards our long-term strategy to build scale and relevance across our chosen sectors."

James joins CNA Hardy on 18th September 2017.

About CNA Hardy

CNA Hardy, acting through Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited and CNA Insurance Company Limited, independent wholly-owned UK subsidiaries, are a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within both the Lloyd's and company markets.

Serving businesses and professionals since 1897, CNA is the 14th largest commercial insurance in the U.S.

