

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) Tuesday said it now expects a pre-exceptional loss of the Consumer Credit Division, compared to earlier expected profit, citing further weakness in its home credit business. The company also withdrew its interim dividend declared on July 25. In the circumstances, Peter Crook has decided to step down as Chief Executive with immediate effect. Manjit Wolstenholme will assume the role of Executive Chairman.



Further, the company said a thorough and rapid review of home credit's performance is underway to secure the turnaround of the business.



The company also noted that Financial Conduct Authority or FCA is investigating Vanquis Bank's Repayment Option Plan or ROP ancillary product.



In view of the substantial deterioration in the trading performance of the home credit business, together with the uncertainty created by the FCA's investigation at Vanquis Bank, the Board has determined that the group must protect its capital base and financial flexibility by withdrawing the interim dividend, and indicate that a full-year dividend is unlikely.



The pre-exceptional loss of the Consumer Credit Division or CCD is now likely to be in a range of between 80 million pounds and 120 million pounds. On June 20, the company had said that the forecast pre-exceptional profits from CCD would be reduced to around 60 million pounds.



The company noted that new home credit operating model was deployed on July 6. The primary objectives set for the third quarter were to embed the new operating model and to progressively restore customer service and collections performance to acceptable levels in preparation for the seasonal peak in lending during the fourth quarter.



The company now said the rate of progress being made is too weak and the business is now falling a long way short of achieving these objectives. Collections performance and sales are both showing substantial underperformance.



Collections performance is currently running at 57% versus 90% in 2016 and sales at some 9 million pounds per week lower than the comparative weeks in 2016.



Wolstenholme, Executive Chairman, said, 'I am very disappointed to have to announce the rapid deterioration in the outlook for the home credit business. Protecting the group's capital base through withdrawing the interim dividend and in all likelihood the full-year dividend is the appropriate response to maintain the highly valuable franchises of Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn and Satsuma. My immediate priority is to lead the turnaround of the home credit business.'



