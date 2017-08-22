Finalists Announced for 2017 LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards

LONDON, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LogiPharma announces 2017 Finalists for this year's LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards

LogiPharma is delighted to announce this year's finalists at the inaugural LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards after a rigorous shortlist process.

Representing the best of Supply Chain ambition, organisations of all sizes from both the Pharma industry and Academia have shown their innovation and excellence in supply chain and logistics.

Philippe Hemard, Vice President, Logistics, Amazon and LogiPharma Awards' Judge, explains: "If logistics is about having the right product, at the right time, at the right place in the fastest and more efficient way, I cannot think of a better industry than the one curing illness. The LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards is an important event for the industry as we come together to celebrate those pharma companies which exhibit innovation and excellence in making our world safer."

2017 Finalists

Distinction in Global Temperature Control

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Controlant with Teva

AstraZeneca PLC.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD

SmartCAE



Distinction in End to End Supply Chain Planning

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GSK Research Chair Team, Research Center of Operations Management, KU Leuven

bioMérieux

Pfizer

Columbia University with Sanofi Pasteur



Best Distribution Network Strategy

AstraZeneca PLC.

Salomon Levin & Elstein Ltd.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.



Best Application of Digital Pharma

Pfizer

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.



Best Supplier Collaboration

Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines Global Business Unit

AstraZeneca

Salomon Levine & Elstein Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bluefish Pharmaceuticals AB

Columbia University with Sanofi Pasteur



Most Innovative Supply Chain Strategy

Sponsored by SmartChain International LLP

AstraZeneca

Luzern University of Applied Science and Art

Salomon Levine & Elstein Ltd.

Columbia University with Sanofi Pasteur

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.



Best End to End Supply Chain Visibility

Merck Limited

bioMérieux

Pfizer



Supply Chain Team of the Year

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

bioMérieux

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.



Supply Chain Leader of the Year

Gregory Debuchy, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, bioMérieux

Markus Kholer, Senior Director, Pharma Network Operations, Merck KgaA

The winners will be announced at the LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards, a glittering ceremony for 200+ supply chain leaders from the world's leading pharmaceutical companies on Thursday 9th November 2017 at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. Tickets will be available from the 7th of August.

