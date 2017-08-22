

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate declined for the second straight month in July to the weakest level in almost a year, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 7.5 percent in July from 8.9 percent in the prior month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.8 percent.



Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the weakest since August 2016, when it was 7.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 207,000 in July from 250,000 in June. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 214,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell notably to 11.7 percent in July from 21.7 percent in the previous month.



The employment rate came in at 62.1 percent in July, down from 62.6 percent in June.



At the same time, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 8.6 percent in July.



