

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning to consumers on Longjack Coffee, in addition to other instant coffee products that have been recalled recently - Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee, CaverFlo Coffee, and AMPT Coffee.



These products, which are made in Malaysia, are sold online for sexual enhancement. FDA has received one serious adverse event report related to the use of CaverFlo Coffee.



These products are labeled to contain instant coffee, non-dairy creamer, and other ingredients. However, FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that CaverFlo Coffee and AMPT Coffee contain undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil; Longjack Coffee and Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee contain undeclared desmethyl carbodenafil, an analogue of sildenafil and all of these products contain undeclared milk.



Sildenafil and tadalafil are the active ingredients in the FDA-approved prescription drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively, used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.



The undeclared active ingredients, sildenafil, tadalafil, and desmethyl carbodenfil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction, if they consume these products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX