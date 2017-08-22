

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BH Macro Limited (BHMG.L) reported that its net investment gain for the first-half of 2017 was $9.23 million, compared to loss of $107.47 million in the prior year.



Total company income for the latest-period was $36.48 million, while it did not generate total company income in the prior year.



In the first half of 2017, the US Dollar shares posted a modest decline in NAV per share of 0.69%, including a 4.46% enhancement following the tender offer, and the Sterling shares recorded a decline in NAV per share of 4.19%, as the positive effect of the tender offer was lower at 1.20%.



