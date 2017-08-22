Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $14.84 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global dairy processing equipment marketis anticipated to reach USD 14.84 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Favorable regulatory scenario and removal of milk quota in the European Union, are anticipated to favor industry growth.

The industry is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period. A broad range of diverse products and rising importance of automation process in dairy products is expected to surge the demand for processing equipment. Milk processing companies are trying to reduce the production cost for processing milk and other dairy products to gain profitability.

The players present in the industry are trying to develop new and improved technologies to gain a competitive edge on other players. Major players are shifting towards process automation for reducing direct labor cost, improving quality, increasing productivity, maintaining consistently, and eliminating contamination source. Market players are also developing new and improved technology such as rumination sensors & cow activity system, robotic milking systems technology, and regular calf feeder technologies to enhance the productivity in dairy industry.

The global demand for homogenizers type in the industry is growing rapidly owing to various advantages of the products. Helping in reducing the bacterial & others microbiological activity, increasing the shelf life, and improving properties such as color, flavor, consistency, taste & texture of a product are some of its advantages. These factors are expected to support the growth of the homogenizers market over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global demand for dairy processing equipment market was valued at USD 8.84 billion in 2016. The market is anticipated to reach USD 14.84 billion by 2025, while growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Pasteurizers segment dominated the market in 2016 followed by homogenizers segment

Cheese is the largest application segment in 2016 and is projected to follow the same growth trend over the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest growth. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the industry include SSP Pvt Limited, Inoxpa SA, GEA Group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, IDMC Limited, A&B Process Systems, Feldmeier Equipment, Inc., Sealtech Engineers, Gemak Ltd., and Van den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment B.V.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dairy processing equipment market by equipment type, application, and region:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Homogenizers Membrane filtration equipment Separators Mixing & blending equipment Evaporators & dryer equipment Pasteurizers Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cheese Processed Milk Yogurt Protein Ingredients Milk Powder Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe France Netherland Germany Asia Pacific Australia New Zeeland India Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa



