Tonino Lamborghini launches Alpha-One smartphone with retail partners in UK and UAE

-Alpha-One launches in the UK exclusively with London department store Harrods.

-In the UAE, Tonino Lamborghini smartphone will be available at Levant luxury boutique in the Dubai Mall and the highest-level hotels.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini announces the distribution of his signature smartphone Alpha-One with retailers in the UK and in the UAE, distributed by DASAN Networks.

In the United Kingdom, Alpha-One is available exclusively at the London department store Harrods, in a newly launched space on the third floor of the store dedicated to advanced mobile technology created by innovative high-end brands.

Starting from August 22nd, Alpha-One will also enter the UAE market: the premium smartphone will be available at the Levant luxury boutique in the Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping center and in the highest-level hotels in UAE such as Levant Boutique at Atlantis Hotel The Palm, Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel, Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel, Four Season Hotel, and Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel.

Levant is a luxury retail chain store that carries coveted fine jewelry, luxury timepieces, high-end fashion apparels and accessories to ensure an unrivaled retail experience to the discerning clientele of the United Arab Emirates.

"Entering Harrods and the Dubai Mall means that Alpha-One has been recognized worldwide as a premium smartphone thanks to its innovative specs and the brand's added value," said Min Byeong-Gon, VP of Korean IT DASAN Networks. "It will be a great opportunity to introduce Alpha-One to discerning consumers around the world and reinforce its premium smartphone image through a selected distribution."

Alpha-One represents a new species of mobile phones that combines technology with pure luxury. It is made with the finest materials, including handcrafted Italian leather and a liquid alloy developed specifically to resist corrosion whilst remaining lightweight. This uniquely designed phone combines design, fashion and functionality.

Key features include the fast fingerprint sensor for security and usability, a dual-SIM slot, a front-facing 8MP camera and a main 20MP camera with optical and digital image stabilization and a high-quality audio system using a Dolby dual speaker.

Alpha-One is available online (www.lamborghinimobile.com) as well asin luxury-selected stores worldwide: at Harrods in London and Levant boutique at Dubai Mall.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546595/ALPHA_ONE.jpg