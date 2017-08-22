Biometrics Company CEO Wins Prestigious Business Worldwide Magazine Award

LONDON, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Günther Mull of leading Biometrics firm Dermalog has been announced as a winner in the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) 2017 CEO Awards. The awards celebrate the outstanding leaders behind successful organisations across the globe, and Mull has secured the top spot in the category of 'Best CEO-Biometrics Systems Industry'.

Dermalog is a leading international figurehead in the field of biometric identification. In a world where cross-border movement is the norm, there are well-documented risks in terms of international security. We're also seeing record numbers of refugees, and finding the balance between providing sanctuary for those affected by war and keeping offenders out has never been more important. BWM are therefore delighted to celebrate Dermalog's sterling work in this area.

Founded over 25 years ago, the company's business model revolves around a combination of innovation, research/development and fast decision making. Unlike most other biometrics companies, Dermalog don't simply focus on computer software and hardware, choosing instead to incorporate human biology and morphology. This winning formula is represented in the company name; a hybrid of technology, logic and human science.

BWM Spokesperson said, "The work of Günther Mull and his team has played an invaluable role in international security. This is an important field of work and we are only too happy to share their progress with the rest of the worldwide business community."

With new threats appearing every day, Mr Mull continues to develop new strategies and technologies. "As the demand for safety and security in both the public and private sectors increases, we will continue to make further advancements in this rapidly growing field," he told us.

