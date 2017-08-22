The following information is based on the press release from Affecto Plc (Affecto) published on August 22, 2017 and may be subject to change.



CGI Nordic Investments Limited has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Affecto, whereby every one (1) Affecto share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 4.55 per share. If Affecto, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Affecto (AFE1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below.



For further information, please see the attached file.



