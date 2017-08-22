Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine Select FlowForma BPM to Replace Paper and Drive Collaboration

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading provider of BPM tools for Microsoft Office 365®, today announced that Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM), is using the FlowForma BPM tool to accelerate and improve their travel approval process, as well as over 60 other business processes.

LSTM is the oldest school of tropical medicine in the world with hundreds of staff working across the globe. When the School was awarded HEI status, they took the opportunity to become a cloud-first organization and leverage the very latest in Microsoft technologies. Challenged with paper-based processes, the school needed to introduce a Business Process Management (BPM) solution, to replace paper-based processes that were inefficient and made compliance a challenge.

"There was a big demand for electronic workflows, but progress was slow because we only had limited internal resources able to create them and outsourcing was expensive and unsustainable." said Martyn Coleman, IT Systems Architect, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. "It was one piece of the jigsaw we were finding difficult to fit."

One particular process around travel, typified the paper dependency this registered charity was trying to escape. Sending staff to disease endemic countries all over the world to undertake research and interventions, LSTM requires that employees assess the risks and get the appropriate level of sign off before every trip. Four paper forms were to be filled in with some duplication across these forms.

After trialling multiple BPM products, the school chose FlowForma BPM. Tightly integrated with the SharePoint platform, the no code FlowForma BPM tool was a perfect fit for LSTM.

FlowForma's impact on the way LSTM works has been profound, according to Coleman, democratizing the development of process improvements. Departments are more involved than when they outsourced development to third parties. New processes are turned around more quickly and better aligned to the business need.

"In the case of Travel Assist, there were a couple of curve balls around the process that we were able to address very quickly, because of the flexibility and ease of use of FlowForma BPM. As soon as it delivered a couple of high profile wins, everyone started to think about their own practices and how they could make them cross-departmental and improve them." added Martyn Coleman, IT Systems Architect, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

"We love to hear how our customers are adding value with FlowForma BPM. Only 14 months since deploying FlowForma BPM, LSTM have successfully automated 65 workflows using our no code BPM tool. They have seen a vast transformation in all administrative aspects of their business, tasks are quicker and easier to complete than ever before. LSTM are living our company vision - they are a digitally mature business who have empowered process owners with a self-service no code tool and are reaping the benefits of speed, agility and enablement." said Neil Young, Chief Executive Officer, FlowForma.



About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing BPM products that empower users to get work done, smarter and faster, on the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

An award-winning Microsoft Office 365® Add-In, its FlowForma BPM tool enables business users and Heads of Departments to quickly implement processes such as HR on-boarding, new product development and clinical trials as well as many others, increasing organizational efficiency and productivity.

Recognised by Microsoft and trusted by over 110,000 users, this Microsoft Gold Partner is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston.

For further information or a 30 day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About LSTM

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM), founded in 1898, was the first institution in the world dedicated to research and teaching in the field of tropical medicine. As a registered charity, it works across the world, often in very difficult circumstances, to fulfil the mission of reducing the burden of sickness and mortality in disease endemic countries. This is done through the delivery of effective interventions which improve human health and are relevant to the poorest communities.

The work in combating diseases such as TB, HIV/AIDS, malaria, dengue and lymphatic filariasis is supported by a research order book of well over £210 million. Its state-of-the-art facilities continue to develop new drugs, vaccines and pesticides which put it at the forefront of infectious disease research.

As a teaching institution, it attracts more than 600 students from 68 countries, from PhD research and Masters Programmes to a range of professional courses, and work in partnership with health ministries, universities and research institutions worldwide to train the next generation of doctors, scientists, researchers and health professionals.