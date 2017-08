The Swedish PV equipment supplier has received an order for two of its DUO thin-film cell manufacturing lines. Midsummer has not named the company which placed the order, but states that it is a repeat order from an existing customer.

Midsummer will supply two DUO production tools to the unnamed client by the end of 2017. The tools are to be manufactured at the company's facility outside of the Swedish ...

