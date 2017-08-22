InMobi Launches Indonesia's Largest Mobile Media Platform Powering TV-Like Video ad Experiences Within Premium Apps

JAKARTA, Indonesia, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By partnering with top publishers like Viu, Detik, Path, BBM, Baca and LINE, InMobi will now enable brands to reach 60 Mn engaged viewers.

InMobi, the world's largest independent mobile advertising and technology platform today announced the launch of a mobile media platform for premium in-app video advertising. Through partnerships with top publishers in the country such as Viu, Detik, Path, BBM, Baca, LINE and others, InMobi now becomes the largest mobile media platform in the country with a reach of over 60 million video viewers. The new platform was launched at InMobi's first in-market eventInMobi Impressionsearlier today.



(Logo:http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150914/266030LOGO)



InMobi's advanced mobile media platform for video comes with industry leading viewability, interactivity and buffer-free ad experience that delivers the best performance for marketers. The platform also comes with an advanced creative authoring tool that helps marketers create more interactive and shoppable mobile video ads at scale using pre-existing video assets and make them mobile ready for driving higher engagement.

Naveen Tewari, CEO & Founder at InMobi reinforced the company's commitment to driving local innovation through products uniquely developed for the Indonesian market.He announced that InMobi will invest 50 Mn USD over the next 5 years in Indonesia. "With these set of investments in the Indonesian market, we are becoming the one-stop solution for all things mobile in Indonesia," he said. "Given that 91% of all digital usage in Indonesia is mobile, it is only natural that marketers in the country need to have a mobile-first, video approach to capture their users. Indonesia is one of our fastest growing markets and we are in a dominant position here because of our early bets and strong tech. For these reasons, we decided that Indonesia was the best market for InMobi to pilot and launch our mobile media platform for TV-like video ads."

"The launch of this mobile media platform further strengthens InMobi's pivotal 'Transformasi Indonesia marketing' plan," says Jayesh Easwaramony, SVP & MD, APMEA. "As part of this plan, InMobi has already powered over 1.5 million transactions for e-commerce players during the first half of 2017. InMobi also works with the top 15 premium publishers in Indonesia, making it among the top 3 preferred partners for brands when it comes to mobile marketing."

About InMobi:

InMobi is a global mobile advertising platform that specializes in delivering the best ROI for mobile marketers. A mobile-first and mobile-only platform, InMobi has been pioneering the next generation of ad experiences, including video advertising, on the back of deep learning based optimization engines.

InMobi platforms help brands, performance marketers and app publishers engage mobile users across different stages of their lifecycle, converting each mobile moment into an opportunity to drive engagement and revenue. Recognized by Fast Company as one of The Most Innovative Companies in 2016, InMobi reaches over 1.5 billion unique mobile devices worldwide and is redefining business models for the mobile ecosystem. For more information, visithttp://www.inmobi.com

Media Contacts:pr@inmobi.com