

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Stores Inc. announced Monday the expansion of its online grocery delivery service to two more markets, Dallas and Orlando. The deliveries will be made through a partnership with Uber.



Customers are asked to build an online basket and place an order, selecting the most convenient delivery time. Then, the big-box retailer will have its employees, acting as personal shoppers, pick the online grocery orders and an Uber driver will deliver them to customers' homes.



The company said it has been testing delivery in a number of ways for a while now in key markets across the country. In some areas, the company is trying delivery of general merchandise led by associates, while in others, the company is testing grocery delivery using Walmart trucks and drivers.



Walmart began grocery delivery in Denver and San Jose, California in 2013. In June last year, the retailer began testing grocery delivery through crowd-sourced services like Uber in Phoenix and then expanded to Tampa.



Mike Turner, Walmart's vice president of e-commerce operations, wrote in a blog post, 'We're all about finding new ways for you to check 'grocery shopping' off your list a little faster - including making home delivery an option..... Hopefully, this expanded offering, and more like it, will speed up the shopping experience and give you back something just as precious as money - time.'



In April, Walmart reportedly began testing its employees delivering online orders on their way home from work.



