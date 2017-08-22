

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Tuesday as tensions on the Korean peninsula eased somewhat and investors looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole central banking conference beginning on Thursday for direction.



Investors also eye the release of German economic sentiment data later in the session.



The benchmark DAX was up 82 points or 0.68 percent at 12,148 in late opening deals after losing 0.8 percent the previous day. Heavyweight banks and automakers were broadly higher.



