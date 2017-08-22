

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced Tuesday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Anhui Zotye Automobile Co., Ltd., a major manufacturer of zero-emission all-electric vehicles in China.



The goal of the MoU is to explore the establishment of a joint venture for the development, production, marketing and servicing of a new line of all-electric passenger vehicles in China.



Ford said the vehicles produced would be sold under an indigenous brand owned by the new joint venture.



The company will announce further details, including information about the brand, products and production volumes, at a later date, pending a final definitive agreement and regulatory approvals.



Ford said the deal is consistent with its vision for a more sustainable auto industry, as well as efforts to contribute to societal goals of improving air quality and addressing climate change.



China is the fastest-growing market in the world for new energy vehicles. Ford expects the market for these vehicles in China to grow to six million units per year by 2025, of which approximately 4 million vehicles will be all-electric.



Ford has invested $4.5 billion to make electric vehicles that offer customers more capability, productivity and performance.



Ford plans to introduce 13 new electrified vehicles globally in the next five years, including an all-electric small SUV to be sold in Asia, North America and Europe.



The company also recently announced an ambitious China electrification strategy and confirmed that 70 percent of all Ford vehicles sold in China will have electrified powertrain options by 2025.



