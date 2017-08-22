TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, today announced it has appointed Mark Foust as Director of Worldwide Sales. He brings over 16 years of sales experience from Microsoft.

"We have been experiencing accelerated growth with the recent roll-out of our Optimal Authentication Service and accolades from leading analyst firms Gartner and KuppingerCole. Also, CIO's are recognizing the acute need for managed services and that IAM is the foundation of a robust security program," said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner. "To meet that demand, we are pleased to announce the addition of Mark Foust to our senior staff. Mark's strong background and significant contributions in these areas will accelerate Optimal IdM's influence within the industry."

Foust has held multiple roles including Hybrid Cloud Solution Sales and Technology Strategist for Microsoft where he interfaced with CxOs, IT Directors, System Integrators and software partners within the commercial and government technology sectors. Prior, he was a senior consultant for Novell and has authored and contributed to several books on Directory Services.

As Director of Worldwide Sales, Foust will be responsible for managing global sales strategy and revenue generation.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions both on premise and in the cloud as a 100% managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

714-832-8716

949-231-2965

Email Contact



