Status Labs Announces Opening of Newest International Office in London, England

Inc. 500 winner expands international presence across the Atlantic

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Status Labs, one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US, announced today the opening of its newest office in London, England.

"The international demand for our digital reputation solutions has made Status Labs a truly global company," said Status Labs' CEO, Darius Fisher. "This expansion means we'll be better equipped to handle the reputation needs of our clients in the UK and throughout Europe."

To oversee the company's UK expansion, Status Labs hired Christopher Cleves as the Managing Director of UK & Europe, who'll focus on business development and the growth of the office.

"I'm impressed with what Status Labs has accomplished in the world of digital reputation management," said Cleves. "No other firm has the capabilities and connections that Status Labs does. I look forward to growing our services in the UK and Europe."

Prior to joining Status Labs, Cleves was Director of the Industry Practice at alva, a reputation intelligence firm, leading its technology and analysis services across the mining, defence, infrastructure, utilities oil & gas and telecoms sectors.

"We are thrilled to have Chris on board," said Fisher. "His diverse experience in strategic communications and reputation intelligence will help us better serve clients in Europe."

In a world that continues to grow closer together, global image is everything. Digital reputations continuously precede individuals and businesses alike. Status Labs helps clients take control of their online reputations through a variety of expert techniques to help them look their absolute best.

Status Labs' newest office is located in Chancery Lane, London and will be fully operational by the end of August 2017.

To learn more about Status Labs visit statuslabs.com or contact: pr@statuslabs.com.

About Status Labs

Status Labs is the premier digital reputation management firm with offices in Austin, New York, Los Angeles, São Paulo, and London. Status Labs serves clients in over 40 countries and has been profiled in publications such as the New York Times, New York Post, US News & World Report, The Daily Beast, Observer, DuJour Magazine, and more. In 2016 and 2017, Status Labs was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

