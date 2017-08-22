Jeroen Swolfs' photo exhibition Streets of the World is the result of an impressive journey, which began in 2006 in Moldova and now arrives in Copenhagen as part of Carlsberg's 170th anniversary celebrations and the Golden Days festival in Copenhagen. National Geographic will air a documentary about the exhibition.



Copenhagen, 2017-08-22 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 21-27 August, Carlsberg Group celebrates its 170th anniversary. The anniversary lasts for 170 hours and is marked with a multitude of events including the Streets of the World photo exhibition, which opens to the public on Tuesday, 22 August, 11 am until 6 pm.



Jeroen Swolfs' photo exhibition not only impresses by its scale, but also by the esteemed photographer's intriguing outlook and his eye for people. With 195 street photos taken in as many countries, photojournalist Jeroen Swolfs' vision is to show a positive image of the world we live in by highlighting our similarities rather than our differences. The photographs are exhibited in Carlsberg's old brewery in Copenhagen. The old, beautiful brewhouse has been closed to the public for 10 years, but recently came into prominence again when Carlsberg recorded its latest commercial movie with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen in the old brewery.



"Carlsberg's old brewhouse makes a beautiful setting for Jeroen Swolfs' fascinating exhibition, documenting that life happens in the streets. For seven years, Jeroen Swolfs travelled the world and the next seven years, he will exhibit the result of his journey. First stop is Carlsberg because we want to celebrate not only our anniversary but also the people behind our beers in the streets of the world," says Carlsberg CEO Cees 't Hart.



Carlsberg's anniversary celebration lasts for a week and ends with a giant street party on Old Carlsberg Road in Copenhagen on Saturday, August 26, from 1 pm.



The Streets of the World exhibition is supported by The Carlsberg Bequest and organized by Carlsberg Group and Visit Carlsberg together with Life Exhibitions. It runs until Sunday, 17 September, and will be part of the Golden Days festival, celebrating Denmark's 850-year-old capital, Copenhagen.



Tickets are sold at Visit Carlsberg.



National Geographic has documented Jeroen Swolfs on his travels to several of the capitals, and Nat Geo People will air the documentary during August.



