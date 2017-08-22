Hawes & Curtis Unveils Rebrand in Time for AW17 Campaign Launch

LONDON, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hawes & Curtis has launched a new brand identity, which came to market in the 'Timeless Style Since 1913' campaign for Autumn/Winter 2017, marking the first major rebrand in its 104-year history.

The Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign draws on the notion that style is eternal whereas fashions may change from decade to decade. Since Hawes & Curtis was founded in 1913, the Jermyn Street shirtmaker has designed timeless tailoring that transcends trends.

The new collection is a fresh take on Hawes & Curtis' iconic styles. Simple, timeless and beautifully crafted designs are combined with cool sophistication to create classic essentials for today.

With a premium, atmospheric look for Autumn/Winter 2017, the new campaign kicks off with a streamlined website which has been redesigned with the customer in mind. Inspired by Hawes & Curtis' original crest, the logo has also been sensitively updated with modern typography whilst still nodding to the brand's heritage.

Touker Suleyman Hawes & Curtis CEO said: "The relaunch celebrates the rich heritage and bright future of Hawes & Curtis. The new identity marks an exciting time for the brand."

The Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign and rebrand launched on the 17th August.

Notes about Hawes & Curtis

Hawes & Curtis is a quintessentially British brand specialising in fine tailoring and accessories for men and women. Founded in 1913 by Ralph Hawes and George Frederick Curtis, the brand continues to deliver the promise of exceptional quality, innovation and outstanding value.

Hawes & Curtis opened its first store in the Piccadilly Arcade and has had many distinguished clients through its doors, including the Duke of Windsor, Lord Mountbatten and Fred Astaire.

As a result of Hawes & Curtis' commitment to impeccable service and product excellence, the brand has been awarded four Royal Warrants. Hawes & Curtis operates more than 20 stores in the UK and a store in Germany. The flagship store remains on London's Jermyn Street, famous for its resident shirtmakers.

