EXCHANGE NOTICE 22.8.2017 MINI FUTURES
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 23.8.2017
9 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 23.8.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 22.8.2017 MINI FUTUURIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 23.8.2017
9 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 23.8.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642292
