EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS) 22-Aug-2017 / 09:57 GMT/BST London, UK, 22 August 2017 *Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS)* EQS continues to add functionality to its cloud-based offering, growing its potential share of client spend across investor relations, compliance and corporate communications. H117 top-line growth was boosted by the consolidation of ARIVA (67.5% owned), with good momentum into H217 as clients prepare to meet further regulatory requirements. Operating profits, which dipped 3% y-o-y, were held back by spending on developing new services and on geographic expansion. With the IT and geographic platforms now in place, the EBITDA margin is set to expand over the medium term. The share price has performed strongly over the last year, yet the valuation remains at a discount to larger, more mature peers. EQS remains in its investment/growth phase, so comparisons with large global financial information companies are inevitably distorted. Using average historical and forward multiples to revenue and EBITDA, it is clear that, although the shares have increased by over 50% over the last year, EQS still trades at a discount to peers of over 22%. We believe this overstates the development risk and expect the discount to close as EQS's international expansion drives an attractive ROI. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Fiona Orford-Williams, +44 (0)20 3077 5739 Bridie Barrett, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 603113 22-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6db535125a8aabee7674c91811eea986&application_id=603113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=603113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=603113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=603113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=603113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=603113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=603113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 22, 2017 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)