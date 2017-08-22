

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday as tensions on the Korean peninsula eased somewhat and the euro slipped against the dollar ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole central banking conference beginning on Thursday, with markets awaiting speeches by Fed chair Janet Yellen and Mario Draghi.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points or 0.39 percent at 5,107 in late opening deals after declining half a percent in the previous session.



Total SA advanced 0.7 percent, a day after it agreed to acquire Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion.



Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were up 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX