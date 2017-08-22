Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company / Half-yearly Results METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 22-Aug-2017 / 11:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 22 August 2017 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces its IFRS financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2017. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue USD 3,032 mn (+57.0% y-o-y) ? EBITDA USD 1,061 mn (+99.1%) ? EBITDA margin 35.0% vs 27.6% in H1 2016 ? Net income USD 585 mn (+36.7%) ? Net debt USD 3,602 mn (+12.8% compared to 31 December 2016) ? Net debt/EBITDA LTM 2.0x compared to 2.5x as of 31 December 2016 ? Capital expenditure USD 188 mn (+21.3%) ? Total assets USD 6,704 mn (+8.1% compared to 31 December 2016) PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS ? Iron ore 20.2 mn tonnes (-1.1%) ? Pellets 12.3 mn tonnes (-0.4%) ? HBI/DRI 3.3 mn tonnes (+11.9%) ? Hot metal 1.3 mn tonnes (-11.9%) ? Crude steel 2.4 mn tonnes (+3.6%) KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS Operational developments and capital expenditure ? Testing and adjustment of equipment at HBI-3 Plant at LGOK ? Signing of a long-term supply contract for steel billets with OMK ? Purchasing of mining and transport machinery at LGOK and MGOK ? Successfully carried out hot tests for wheel and railway billets at Ural Steel Financing ? Issuing of 7-year USD 800 mn Eurobonds, primarily in order to finance the tender offer of an earlier issuance ? Refinancing of USD 1.03 bn pre-export credit facilities (PXF) with a new PXF raised in June 2017 ? Increase of the ING BANK (EURASIA) revolving credit line limit from USD 100 mn to USD 200 mn and extension of the loan duration by two years ? Revision of the Company's long-term credit rating outlook by Standard & Poor's from Negative to Stable, confirmation of its 'BB' rating ? Affirmation of the Company's long-term issuer default rating at 'BB' with Stable outlook by Fitch Ratings Social responsibility ? Signing of social partnership programmes with the administrations of the Kursk, Belgorod and Orenburg regions and the towns of Zheleznogorsk, Stary Oskol, Gubkin and Novotroitsk Andrey Varichev, CEO of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "In the first half of 2017, iron ore pricing remained very volatile; however, average prices were significantly higher than in the same period in 2016, which, along with strict control on expenditures, allowed the Company to deliver strong financial results. Metalloinvest's almost 100% increase in EBITDA and prudent approach to debt and liquidity management have allowed the Company to reduce its net debt/EBITDA ratio to 2.0x, which we consider as comfortable. The launch of HBI-3 Plant in July, with a production capacity of 1.8 mn tonnes, as well as the continued positive pricing trends for iron ore and steel products, give us confidence that the Company will demonstrate good financial results for the full year." Alexey Voronov, Finance Director of Management Company Metalloinvest, added: "We continued to implement our proactive debt management strategy in this reporting period. Issuing a Eurobond to finance the tender of an earlier long-term bond, as well as refinancing our pre-export credit facilities, have enabled us to reduce our average debt servicing cost, and has cut the number of upcoming payments over 2017-2020 by almost 50%, to USD 1.7 bn from USD 3 bn at the end of 2016." Full press release and financial statements are available at http://www.metalloinvest.com/en/investors/financial-results/ [1] The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company 28, Rublevskoye shosse 121609 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 981-5555 Fax: +7 (495) 981-9992 E-mail: ir@metalloinvest.com Internet: http://www.metalloinvest.com/ ISIN: XS0918297382 WKN: B9HLRV8 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Dublin Category Code: IR TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4548 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 603117 22-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d0cca474f08912aeb1c54fa2d11daecf&application_id=603117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

