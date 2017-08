The large-scale project will be owned and developed by IBC solar in Odisha.

Germany-based solar developer IBC Solar has signed a Power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a unit of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of India. The PPA is of 20 MW (AC) solar plant; part of 270 MW (AC) PV project in the state of Odisha.

IBC Solar was assigned this project during the 2016 competitive auction process, and is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...