LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Prevoty, the leader in runtime application security, today announced that the company's Autonomous Application Protection solution has earned the prestigious gold award for Best Application Security in the 2017 Golden Bridge Awards®.

Modern enterprise application development is experiencing a major shift to faster and more efficient continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) models. DevOps cycles are accelerating and applications are deployed without sufficient security. Despite the risk, most organizations lack the time and resources they need to identify and fix known vulnerabilities, let alone the vulnerabilities they are not aware of. Prevoty solves this critical application security problem with the first and only completely autonomous runtime application self-protection solution that enables applications to defend themselves in real-time, in production.

Prevoty protected applications are secure by default, meaning that regardless of existing known or unknown vulnerabilities in the developed code or in the frameworks used to run applications, customers enjoy a very high degree of security without compromising user experience or performance.

Prevoty Autonomous Application Protection employs a lightning-fast, attack detection technique known as Language Theoretical Security (LangSec) that can be deployed quietly and quickly via software plug-ins that live inside the applications themselves, wherever they are, and travel with them wherever they go. Prevoty agents inspect all incoming payloads, understand the context or intent of how the application will execute them, and neutralize both known and zero-day threats. The result is a completely autonomous solution that protects applications from a wide range attacks, saves organizations time, money and resources, and enables a rapid, efficient DevOps cycle.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by Golden Bridge Awards," said Julien Bellanger, co-founder and CEO of Prevoty. "We're working closely with major, global companies in every industry to innovate an entirely new approach to application security and we're thrilled to be recognized by our peers as well as industry leaders."

Over the past year, Prevoty has achieved major milestones including exponential year-over-year customer growth. The last 12 months were record breaking for the company across revenue, customer acquisition and new innovations delivered to the market.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services and other areas of excellence from every major industry in the world. Prevoty will be honored, along with fellow winners, in San Francisco on Monday, September 18, 2017 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

Prevoty was also recently recognized as a 2017 FinDEVr Crowd Favorite at the prestigious FinDEVr New York Conference and a Top 10 Breakout Company in Cybersecurity by Momentum Partners. Accolades over the past year also included the Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Award for Best Web Application Solution, Most Innovative Security (Software) of the Year and a Companies with Tomorrow's Technology Today honoree.

About Prevoty

Prevoty is dedicated to securing enterprises and the users they serve by automating defense and intelligence in all applications and services. These capabilities enable Global 2000 enterprises to dramatically improve remediation of vulnerabilities, enabling security and development teams to work together more effectively, even with agile release cycles. Prevoty was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information on the company's application security solutions, go to https://www.prevoty.com or follow @Prevoty on Twitter.