

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly lower Tuesday morning as traders continue to gear up for the meeting of global central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the week.



The Jackson Hole symposium will be highlighted by remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is expected to drop clues about the next move for the Federal Reserve.



Gold was down $5 at $1290 an ounce, having stalled after touching 11-month highs just above $1300.



Today's economic calendar is relatively light, and with stocks set for a quiet open, gold is likely to remain range-bound near $1290 today. The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index is due at 10 am ET.



