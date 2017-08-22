Floyd Mayweather Returns to the Ring in Fabulous Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hublot and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are back togetherfor his unprecedented "Money Fight" against Conor McGregor

Hublot, the iconic Swiss watch brand representing the Art of Fusion, is thrilled to announce its second partnership with boxing greatFloyd "Money" Mayweather, the undefeated, 12-time world champion, for his fight against UFC® mega-starConor McGregor. The bout will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, August 26, 2017 in an event produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV®.

Following the brand's first partnership with the unbeaten all-time great for the 2015 "Fight of the Century", in which he defeated Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision, Mayweather will once again sport Hublot across the waistband of his boxing trunks as he enters the ring this weekend.

Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot, shared: "Again, we have the great honor to partner with a true living legend, Floyd Mayweather, 'The Best Ever', for what is sure to be the 'Fight of the Millennium'. In line with Hublot's 'First, Different, Unique' brand ethos, Mayweather previously never had a brand adorn his boxing shorts until our 'knockout' partnership in 2015. I am thrilled to partner with him again. We look forward to the match this weekend and hope for a repeat performance of 2015, cementing his undefeated record! The collaboration continues the brand's long history in support of the noble art of boxing and celebrating the Legend of the Legends."

Floyd Mayweather Jr, declared: "I am proud of my relationship with Hublot. When I fight, I wear what I want to wear and Hublot has the main spot on my trunks. We have a major, powerful deal that you will see forever. It's timeless."

About Hublot

"Hublot - A different way to progress" say those who know this unique Swiss luxury watch company, where each and every moment moves forward to create the future at breathtaking speed. A dream, initiated and developed by Chairman Jean-Claude Biver with CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe, they are responsible for turning the Hublot brand into a genuine success story in which the Big Bang, Classic Fusion and Manufacture Pieces represent the symbols of a constantly evolving tradition. From watch complications and revolutionary materials to world class collaborations such as FIFA World Cup' and Ferrari, Hublot characterizes itself through the "Art of Fusion" philosophy, bringing tradition into the future.