

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The pound pared gains to 1.2393 against the franc, from a high of 1.2431 hit at 3:00 am ET.



The pound hit a 4-day low of 1.2838 against the dollar, off early high of 1.2909.



The pound reversed from an early 4-day high of 141.04 versus the yen, edging down to 140.24.



The pound is likely to find support around 136.00 against the yen, 1.22 against the franc and 1.27 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX