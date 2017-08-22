VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SKP)(OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to report encouraging initial assays from grab samples collected from across the Pluto Property in the Kluane Region of the Yukon Territory.

A total of 68 surface sample assays have been completed to date by ALS Laboratories and results reflect the polymetallic nature of the Pluto property. Gold assays ranged from trace to 48.4g/t Au, including a separate sample of 36.3g/t Au. The highest-grade samples were collected from the Charon target, which is the current focus of a RAB drill program.

Samples from within the same area also returned elevated copper values copper, with results ranging from trace to 1.23%. Copper mineralization appears to be localized in schist units, while gold is associated with arsenopyrite and pyrite within marble and skarn layers. Surface mineralization at Charon has a strike of 1.2km west to east, and 400m north to south, and is still open on all sides.

In addition to the gold and copper values, this latest set of results has returned silver assays from trace to 333g/t. The high grade silver sample runs 2.07g/t gold and represents a significant easterly step out of 2 km from the Charon Zone. Samples collected from between this location and the central Charon area are still pending assays.

Extensive mapping and study of the area since mid-July has shown that mineralization is not linked to a single skarn layer as initially thought, but instead there is evidence of multiple lithologically controlled beds that are stacked in section, with the presence of sulphide mineralization throughout. These units align well with resistivity / conductivity data gathered during a Ground Induced Polarization (IP) Survey by Groundtruth Exploration and are proving useful for drill targeting.

StrikePoint Gold is currently drilling on the Charon Target and will shortly be moving to drill test the Hydra Target, located 6km to the southwest. Hydra has shown similar geology and mineralization to Charon as well as compelling geophysical data. All drill results are currently pending and will be reported on as soon as available.

QA/QC

The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC program with respect to the preparation, shipping, analysis and checking of all samples and data from the properties. Quality control for field sampling and drill samples at the Company's projects covers the complete chain of custody of samples, including sample handling procedures and analytical-related work, plus the insertion of standard and blank materials. The QA/QC program also includes data verification procedures. ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada (ISO 17025:2005 accreditation) assayed all samples from the current field program using fire assay and ICP Mass Spectroscopy methods.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andy Randell, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of StrikePoint Gold. Mr. Randell is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

For further information, please review the Corporate Presentation on the StrikePoint Gold Inc. website for a more detailed, comprehensive review of the 2017 exploration program: http://www.strikepointgold.com/images/Yukon-Properties-Presentation.pdf

