Smart Solar has started constructing a 34.45 MW solar project in southwestern Japan, as part of a broader JPY 12 billion ($109.8 million) plan that could expand to a total of 54 MW of PV capacity.The Tokyo-based solar developer expects to connect the PV array to the grid in May 2020, according to an online statement. Kandenko is serving as EPC contractor, while Trina Solar is supplying 125,280 solar panels and Huawei is providing inverters, The Nikkei reported, without citing sources. The project is being built on 45 hectares of hilly land near Yamaga, Kumamoto prefecture. Smart Solar will sell all of the electricity to regional utility Kyushu Electric ...

